Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Solar eclipse 2025: Know date, time, other details; what makes this surya grahan special?

US Commerce Secretary issues BIG statement: 'India could lose access to American market if...'

Nepal’s interim PM Sushila Karki announces Rs 15,00,000 of relief package for Gen Z protest martyrs, know other provisions by govt

ITR filing 2025: Income Tax Dept extends due date for filing income tax returns to...; check details

Sangram Singh, Payal Rohatgi's marriage is in TROUBLE due to THIS actress, insider reveals wrestler is 'quite serious' about her

Bigg Boss 19: Baseer Ali, Kunickaa Sadanand, Awez Darbar, all housemates nominated for eviction except.., BB punished them for..

This tech giant crosses Rs 26,43,03,00,00,00,000 market cap after its shares rise to...; not Amazon, Apple

India officially qualify for Super 4 of Asia Cup 2025, Pakistan on verge of elimination

DNA TV Show: Will there be another coup in Nepal?

Donald Trump's trade advisor Peter Navarro attacks India again, day before India-US trade deal talks: 'We have to...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Solar eclipse 2025: Know date, time, other details; what makes this surya grahan special?

Solar eclipse 2025: Know date, time, other details; what makes this surya grahan

US Commerce Secretary issues BIG statement: 'India could lose access to American market if...'

US Commerce Secretary's BIG statement: 'India could lose access to...'

Nepal’s interim PM Sushila Karki announces Rs 15,00,000 of relief package for Gen Z protest martyrs, know other provisions by govt

Nepal’s interim PM Sushila Karki announces Rs 15,00,000, relief for Gen Z protes

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with

From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

HomeWorld

WORLD

Nepal’s interim PM Sushila Karki announces Rs 15,00,000 of relief package for Gen Z protest martyrs, know other provisions by govt

The government of Nepal has announced a relief package for the families of those who lost their lives during the Gen Z movement. The compensation will be distributed through the Ministry of Finance, coordinated by either the Home Ministry or the respective district administration offices.

Latest News

IANS

Updated : Sep 16, 2025, 12:11 AM IST

Nepal’s interim PM Sushila Karki announces Rs 15,00,000 of relief package for Gen Z protest martyrs, know other provisions by govt
Nepal interim PM Sushila Karki
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In the aftermath of Nepal’s most intense youth-led uprising, the government has announced a relief package for the families of those who lost their lives during the Gen Z movement. The decision was finalised in a Cabinet meeting held on Monday, with Home and Law Minister Om Prakash Aryal confirming that each martyr’s family will receive Rs 1.5 million in total compensation. This includes Rs 1 million as direct financial support and Rs 500,000 to cover funeral and logistical expenses.

The Gen Z protests, which erupted on 8 and 9 September following a controversial government ban on 26 social media platforms, quickly escalated into nationwide unrest. What began as peaceful demonstrations against censorship and corruption turned violent, leading to the resignation of Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli.

The protests claimed 72 lives, including 59 protesters, 10 prisoners, and three police officers, while more than 1,300 people were injured. As of now, 283 individuals remain hospitalised across the country.

Minister Aryal stated that the compensation will be distributed through the Ministry of Finance, coordinated by either the Home Ministry or the respective district administration offices. In addition to financial aid, the government will provide free medical treatment to all injured individuals.

For those who died during the protests, transportation to their hometowns will be arranged, including helicopter services for remote regions. The state will also assist with cremation ceremonies. The Gen Z movement has been widely recognised as a turning point in Nepal’s political landscape. Fueled by frustration over corruption, nepotism, and lack of economic opportunity, the protests were largely organised by young Nepalis under 30, many of whom coordinated through platforms like Instagram and Discord. The movement’s decentralised leadership and rejection of traditional party affiliations marked a significant departure from previous uprisings.

In response to public pressure, Sushila Karki, former Chief Justice of Nepal, was appointed interim Prime Minister on September 14, becoming the country’s first woman to hold the post. In her first national address, Karki declared all those killed in the protests as martyrs and pledged to uphold justice and accountability.

As Nepal begins to recover from the chaos, the government’s relief measures signal a step toward reconciliation, though the deeper demands for systemic reform remain unresolved.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Israel's Netanyahu hails ties with US, calls it 'durable as stones'
Israel's Netanyahu hails ties with US, calls it 'durable as stones'
Delhi BMW crash: Accused woman driver who killed Finance ministry official taken into custody
Delhi BMW crash: Accused Gaganpreet, woman driving car that killed Navjot Singh,
Abhishek Kumar proposes to Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja on Pati Patni Aur Panga: Watch
Abhishek Kumar proposes to Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja on Pati Patni Aur Panga
Who is Sabita Bhandari? Senior advocate appointed Nepal’s first woman attorney general
Who is Sabita Bhandari? Senior advocate appointed Nepal’s first woman attorney g
Hardik Pandya sparks romance rumours with Mahieka Sharma after Jasmin Walia breakup, new video goes viral
Hardik Pandya sparks romance rumours with Mahieka Sharma after Jasmin Walia...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE