Nepal rains: Death toll rises to 52 as heavy rains continue to trigger floods, landslides

The death toll in Nepal now stands at 52 following days of heavy rainfall triggering floods, landslides, lightning and road accidents all across the nation. At least seven have remained unaccounted in the rain-induced disaster, which so far has left 29 people injured.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Oct 05, 2025, 11:24 PM IST

Nepal rains: Death toll rises to 52 as heavy rains continue to trigger floods, landslides
Image credit: ANI
The death toll in Nepal now stands at 52 following days of heavy rainfall triggering floods, landslides, lightning and road accidents all across the nation. At least seven have remained unaccounted in the rain-induced disaster, which so far has left 29 people injured, the Armed Police Force announced on Sunday evening.

Nepal, since early Saturday morning, has been receiving rainfall under the influence of moisture-laden monsoon winds from the Bay of Bengal, which have triggered widespread rain across the Himalayan Nation. Out of the seven provinces, the two-day heavy rain resulted in the heaviest losses in the Koshi Province, bordering India.

According to the Armed Police Force Headquarters, Ilam alone reported 37 fatalities due to landslides and floods, while other districts in the province accounted for 12 more deaths. One person remains missing in Koshi, and at least 17 people have been injured. In Madhesh Province, the southern plains of Nepal, three people were killed and one was injured in Rautahat after being struck by lightning, while search operations are underway for one missing person in Bara. "The flooding in the Bagmati river, which has swelled into the residential areas, we have advised residents to be on high alert and also deployed the security agencies accordingly since day one. We have continued to convey the message to people through various communication means such as mike-ing, requesting people to take shelter in safe places," Tulsi Bahadur Shrestha, Chief District Officer of Sarlahi, told ANI.

Authorities are continuing rescue and relief operations as heavy rainfall and the risk of further landslides persist across several regions."During this time (disaster), we are focusing more on the rescue operation. Focusing on it, all the resources from the security agencies to the local representatives are being deployed on the field," Shrestha added. Amongst other provinces, the Bagmati Province reported four people injured and four missing, while Sudurpaschim Province recorded eight people injured from rain-related incidents.

After two days of mayhem, the Himalayan Nation is witnessing improved weather as the low-pressure system that triggered recent rainfall has moved out of the country, the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology (DHM) announced." Although the monsoon has weakened, it has not fully withdrawn," the department has cautioned.

The system, developed over the Bay of Bengal, caused heavy to very heavy rainfall in the districts of Madhesh, Bagmati, and Koshi provinces from the evening of October 3 to the morning of October 5.The heaviest rainfall was recorded in Maheshpur, Rautahat, at 358 mm, according to the DHM. The continuous rains had raised water levels above the alert thresholds in rivers including Bagmati, Trishuli, East Rapti, Lalbakaiya, and Kamala. Water levels are now gradually receding.

As of October 5, the Koshi Barrage has surged to 523,795 cusecs per second, according to the latest official measurements. Continuous rainfall since Saturday has raised concerns that the flow may increase further. Authorities have warned that if the water level rises further, traffic across the barrage will be halted completely, as small and light vehicles are now permitted to operate.

The Koshi Barrage is considered dangerous once the water flow exceeds 300,000 cusecs per second. Currently, all 56 gates of the barrage remain closed, and red lights have been switched on as a danger signal.

Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI

