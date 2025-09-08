Nepal Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak resigns after massive protest over social media ban, 19 dead

Around 19 people have died and 347 have been injured in the massive protests against corruption and the social media ban in Nepal.

Nepal Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak has tendered his resignation to the Prime Minister KP Oli during the cabinet meeting held at the official residence of the Prime Minister in Baluwatar on Monday. Around 19 people have died and 347 have been injured so far in the massive protests against corruption and the social media ban in Nepal.

Why Nepal Home Minister resigned

Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak has resigned on moral grounds, the Nepali Congress sources said. He represents the Nepali Congress party in the coalition government led by Oli.

Protest under the banner of Gen Z

Thousands of youths, including school students, under the banner of Gen Z, converged in front of the Parliament in Kathmandu and shouted anti-government slogans demanding immediate revocation of the ban. The protests spread to Pokhara, Butwal, Bhairahawa, Bharatpur, Itahari and Damak.

Why Nepal banned 26 social media sites

The government on Thursday banned 26 social media sites, including Facebook, WhatsApp, X, Instagram and YouTube, for failing to register with the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology within the given deadline. Although the government has clarified its stance that the social media sites were banned to bring them under regulation. But the general perception among the masses is that this will lead to an attack on free speech, and it may lead to censorship.

PM Oli on Sunday said that his government would “always oppose anomalies and arrogance, and would never accept any act that undermines the nation”. The prime minister said the party is not against social media, “but what cannot be accepted is those doing business in Nepal, making money, and yet not complying with the law.”

Impact of social media ban in Nepal

The Computer Association of Nepal (CAN), in a statement, said that shutting down important platforms like Facebook, X, and YouTube all at once can have a serious impact on education, business, communication, and the daily lives of ordinary citizens. "This move of the government also poses the risk of Nepal falling behind the world digitally," CAN president Sunaina Ghimire said, adding that sufficient discussions should be held with stakeholders to bring practical solutions.

