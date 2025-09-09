Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Nepal Protest: Who is Sudan Gurung, who has organised the mass uprising? How has Hami Nepal shaped the movement?

Nepal Social Media Protest: It was Sudan Gurung and his NGO Hami Nepal that not only appealed to the Gen-Z, but also shaped the movement has kept in under its control till now. Know about the man and his NGO.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Sep 09, 2025, 01:02 PM IST

Nepal Protest: Who is Sudan Gurung, who has organised the mass uprising? How has Hami Nepal shaped the movement?
Sudan Gurung, Founder, Hami Nepal
Sudan Gurung has become a household name in Nepal. The 36-year-old ordinary man has once again proved his extraordinary capacity to appeal to the masses. Though he founded the youth-centric NGO Hami Nepal to organize relief operations after the 2015 earthquake that shook the Himalayan nation, he has led many agitations. He is believed to be the person organizing the mass uprising against the government, which has been accused of corruption, nepotism, negligence, and being unable to solve any of the problems.

Uprising in Nepal

At least 19 people were killed and more than 300 injured when the police and the security forces came down heavily upon the protesters with water cannons, teargas shells, and barbed wire and opened fire in Nepal's capital city of Kathmandu. The people were protesting against the ban on 26 social media platforms, including Facebook, X, Instagram, YouTube, and Reddit. 

Gen-Z protest spreads

Though the government withdrew the ban and Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Development Ramnath Adhikari resigned, the protest spread to other cities of the Himalayan nation. The protest has spanned across the country with hundreds of thousands of youth coming out on the streets in the cities of Butawal, Bhairahawa, Itahari, Pokhara and other places. 

Who is Sudan Gurung?

It was Sudan Gurung, who took to Instagram and urged the people to come out on the streets. In one of his Instagram stories, he urged the students to come out dressed in their school uniforms, and with their school bags and textbooks. The message was clear: the protest movement must be in the hands of the students and be peaceful, lest there is a crackdown. 

 

 

 

What is Hami Nepal?

Hami Nepal explained the reason for the protest; the NGO wrote in one of his stories, "For too long, corruption has stolen our future, stolen our dreams, and stolen the dignity of our nation." It added, "We watch leaders grow richer while ordinary people struggle to survive. We watch injustice being normalized. But today, we say no more." Hami Nepal soon released the programme of Youth Against Corruption. Sudan Gurung personally told the masses how they should protest, what they should do and what they should not do. When the agitation spread and many people were killed and injured, Hami Nepal asked its volunteers to pitch in to help those affected. 

 

 

Sudan Gurung lost his child in the 2015 earthquake that brought widespread devastation to the Himalayan country. This prompted him to set up Hami Nepal. Now the NGO has become synonymous with all kinds of protests against injustice and corruption.  Hami Nepal and its 36-year-old founder have moved a long way. 

