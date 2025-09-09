Nepal Protest: Where is ex-PM KP Sharma Oli after stepping down?

A massive Gen Z led- protest in Nepal has brought down the government on its second day after PM KP Sharma Oli, along with a host of other ministers, resigned. The anti-government and anti-corruption protest saw students burning houses of various ministers, including PM KP Sharma Oli.

Where is KP Sharma Oli?

After resigning, KP Sharma Oli was seen leaving the country in an Army chopper. According to media reports, three choppers were seen above Oli’s residence, among which two were private choppers and one was an Army helicopter. He was attempting to leave the country amid chants by the protestors accusing his government of corruption. Another aircraft, a Boeing, Thai airline private aircraft was also seen around his residence in the capital Kathmandu. According to some reports, he could head to Dubai.

Why did KP Sharma Oli resign?

Before his resignation, KP Sharma Oli spoke to President Prachand and Shekhar Koirala, a prominent Nepali politician and a senior leader of the Nepali Congress party, both of whom asked him to step down. Koirala’s Nepali Congress was in alliance with the KP Oli government. The former threatened the PM with a no-confidence motion, which forced him to tender his resignation.

In his letter to the president, Oli wrote, “I have resigned from the post of prime minister with effect from today… in order to take further steps towards a political solution and resolution of the problems.”

Apart from these, there were many other reasons for his resignation. A few of them include corruption, nepotism, and curbing free speech through blocking social media sites, among others.

Nepal protest: What do we know so far?

-The Gen Z in Nepal erupted in anger over the ban on 26 social media sites, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and YouTube. The government cited the ban over failure to register with the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology. Many saw this as a step to curb free speech.

- Nepal, especially the capital, was flooded with youth protestors who gathered in front of the Parliament demanding lifting the ban be lifted immediately. Some of them even entered Parliament, forcing police to use baton charges, tear gas shells, and rubber bullets to disperse the crowd.

- The massive protest that saw police and students clash killed 19 people, and over 300 were injured.

- Extreme violence led the government to impose curfews in many parts of Kathmandu and order the deployment of the army to control the situation. Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak resigned after acknowledging the government's failure in controlling the violence.

- Protesters vandalized the Parliament gate and set fire to its entrance.

Politicians whose houses were set on fire:

-Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's residences: One in Balkot and another in Bhaktapur.

-President Ram Chandra Poudel's residence: Vandalised and set fire to the presidential residence in Kathmandu.

- Minister for Communication and Information Technology Prithvi Subba Gurung: protesters set his house on fire.

- Energy Minister Deepak Khadka: His residence was also set on fire.

- Finance Minister Bishnu Paudel: Protestors pelted stones at his residence, and he was chased and beaten by protesters.

The protestors also destroyed and set former PM Sher Bahadur Deuba's residence on fire and beat him and his wife. They also destroyed the residence of Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda’ and set on fire Jhalanath Khanal's residence, causing his wife, Rajyalaxmi Chitrakar, to burn alive, leading to her death.

A name that is getting the most attention is 33-year-old Kathmandu Mayor Balendra Shah, widely known as Balen.