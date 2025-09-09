Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Malik REVEALS he was 'thrown out' from biggest films due to stars, says uncle Anu Malik accused him of..: '20 calls aaya karte the'

Apple Event: Apple reveals iPhone Air, its thinnest iPhone ever with eSIM, check more features HERE

Apple Watch Series 11, Ultra 3, Watch SE unveiled with 5G connectivity and more

Apple unveils iPhone 17 with ProMotion, check price, features and more

Apple unveils the AirPods Pro 3, check price, features and more

When was the first Apple iPhone released, and what was its price?

Nepal Protest: PM Modi expresses grief over heart-wrenching violence, says, 'Nepal's stability...'

Nepal Protest: Where is ex-PM KP Sharma Oli after stepping down?

After ugly divorce, Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen come together for their daughter Ziana, head for..., fans react: 'Der aaye durust aaye'

Meet Tejasvi Manoj, 17-year-old Indian-origin girl named TIME's Kid of the Year 2025, she built...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Malik REVEALS he was 'thrown out' from biggest films due to stars, says uncle Anu Malik accused him of..: '20 calls aaya karte the'

Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Malik REVEALS he was 'thrown out' from biggest films

Apple Event: Apple reveals iPhone Air, its thinnest iPhone ever with eSIM, check more features HERE

Apple Event: Apple reveals iPhone Air, its thinnest iPhone ever with eSIM

Apple Watch Series 11, Ultra 3, Watch SE unveiled with 5G connectivity and more

Apple Watch Series 11, Ultra 3, SE unveiled with 5G connectivity and more

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier

HomeWorld

WORLD

Nepal Protest: Where is ex-PM KP Sharma Oli after stepping down?

A massive Gen Z led- protest in Nepal has brought down the government on its second day after PM KP Sharma Oli, along with a host of other ministers, resigned. The anti-government and anti-corruption protest saw students burning houses of various ministers, including PM KP Sharma Oli.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Sep 09, 2025, 10:24 PM IST

Nepal Protest: Where is ex-PM KP Sharma Oli after stepping down?
Nepal ex PM KP Sharma Oli fled the country.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A massive Gen Z led- protest in Nepal has brought down the government on its second day after PM KP Sharma Oli, along with a host of other ministers, resigned. The anti-government and anti-corruption protest saw students burning houses of various ministers, including PM KP Sharma Oli.

Where is KP Sharma Oli?

After resigning, KP Sharma Oli was seen leaving the country in an Army chopper. According to media reports, three choppers were seen above Oli’s residence, among which two were private choppers and one was an Army helicopter. He was attempting to leave the country amid chants by the protestors accusing his government of corruption. Another aircraft, a Boeing, Thai airline private aircraft was also seen around his residence in the capital Kathmandu. According to some reports, he could head to Dubai.

Why did KP Sharma Oli resign?

Before his resignation, KP Sharma Oli spoke to President Prachand and Shekhar Koirala, a prominent Nepali politician and a senior leader of the Nepali Congress party, both of whom asked him to step down. Koirala’s Nepali Congress was in alliance with the KP Oli government. The former threatened the PM with a no-confidence motion, which forced him to tender his resignation.

In his letter to the president, Oli wrote, “I have resigned from the post of prime minister with effect from today… in order to take further steps towards a political solution and resolution of the problems.”

Apart from these, there were many other reasons for his resignation. A few of them include corruption, nepotism, and curbing free speech through blocking social media sites, among others.

Nepal protest: What do we know so far?

-The Gen Z in Nepal erupted in anger over the ban on 26 social media sites, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and YouTube. The government cited the ban over failure to register with the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology. Many saw this as a step to curb free speech.

- Nepal, especially the capital, was flooded with youth protestors who gathered in front of the Parliament demanding lifting the ban be lifted immediately. Some of them even entered Parliament, forcing police to use baton charges, tear gas shells, and rubber bullets to disperse the crowd.

- The massive protest that saw police and students clash killed 19 people, and over 300 were injured.

- Extreme violence led the government to impose curfews in many parts of Kathmandu and order the deployment of the army to control the situation. Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak resigned after acknowledging the government's failure in controlling the violence.

- Protesters vandalized the Parliament gate and set fire to its entrance.

Politicians whose houses were set on fire:

-Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's residences: One in Balkot and another in Bhaktapur.

-President Ram Chandra Poudel's residence: Vandalised and set fire to the presidential residence in Kathmandu.

- Minister for Communication and Information Technology Prithvi Subba Gurung: protesters set his house on fire.

- Energy Minister Deepak Khadka: His residence was also set on fire.

- Finance Minister Bishnu Paudel: Protestors pelted stones at his residence, and he was chased and beaten by protesters.

The protestors also destroyed and set former PM Sher Bahadur Deuba's residence on fire and beat him and his wife. They also destroyed the residence of Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda’ and set on fire Jhalanath Khanal's residence, causing his wife, Rajyalaxmi Chitrakar, to burn alive, leading to her death.  

A name that is getting the most attention is 33-year-old Kathmandu Mayor Balendra Shah, widely known as Balen. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Apple unveils the AirPods Pro 3, check price, features and more
Apple unveils the AirPods Pro 3, check price, features and more
Apple Event: Apple reveals iPhone Air, its thinnest iPhone ever with eSIM, check more features HERE
Apple Event: Apple reveals iPhone Air, its thinnest iPhone ever with eSIM
Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Malik REVEALS he was 'thrown out' from biggest films due to stars, says uncle Anu Malik accused him of..: '20 calls aaya karte the'
Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Malik REVEALS he was 'thrown out' from biggest films
Rise & Fall: Dhanashree Verma makes SHOCKING statement about ex-husband Yuzvendra Chahal: 'Chah kar main bhi disrespect..'
Dhanashree Verma makes SHOCKING statement about ex-husband Yuzvendra Chahal
UP government issues new guidelines to manage stray dogs and feeding in urban areas
UP government issues new guidelines to manage stray dogs and feeding in urban ar
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE