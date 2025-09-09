Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Nepal Protest: PM Oli to fly to Dubai? Protesters set fire to Communication Minister's residence; Agri, Health ministers resign

Amid ongoing violent protests, Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli is reportedly preparing to leave for Dubai, citing medical treatment, according to sources close to India Today. A private airline, Himalaya Airlines, has reportedly been placed on standby for the trip.  Oli has assigned acting responsibilities to his Deputy Prime Minister ahead of the planned departure. Amid growing political turmoil, the nation has been witnessing multiple ministerial resignations, including Health Minister Pradip Paudel, Agriculture Minister Ramnath Adhikari, following that of the Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak's exit. 

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 09, 2025, 12:05 PM IST

