What is rare 999 portal falling on 09 September 2025? How will it affect your love, career, life and more
Nepal Protest: PM Oli to fly to Dubai? Protesters set fire to Communication Minister's residence; Agri, Health ministers resign
Dhanashree Verma breaks silence on facing negative PR after divorce with Yuzvendra Chahal: 'I respected him even when...'
Bigg Boss 19’s Tanya Mittal recalls being beaten by father, breaks down after clash with Kunickaa Sadanand: 'I wanted to die'
Only Indian film featured at International Spy Museum with James Bond, Mission Impossible films is..., not Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3
Nepal protest: Fresh clash seeks PM Oli's resignation; India issues advisory for Indian nationals amid curfew in Kathmandu
Rajasthan Police Exam City Slip 2025: Intimation slip out at rajasthan.gov.in, here's how you can download; Admit card to release on...
Chris Gayle makes SHOCKING revelation, accuses this IPL franchise of disrespecting him, not Virat Kohli's RCB, Rohit Sharma's MI, it is...
Sridevi once refused to share room with husband Boney Kapoor during...: 'She had become so...'
Rohit Sharma's late night visit to Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital leaves fans worried, watch viral video
WORLD
Amid ongoing violent protests, Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli is reportedly preparing to leave for Dubai, citing medical treatment, according to sources close to India Today. A private airline, Himalaya Airlines, has reportedly been placed on standby for the trip. Oli has assigned acting responsibilities to his Deputy Prime Minister ahead of the planned departure. Amid growing political turmoil, the nation has been witnessing multiple ministerial resignations, including Health Minister Pradip Paudel, Agriculture Minister Ramnath Adhikari, following that of the Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak's exit.
Amid ongoing violent protests, Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli is reportedly preparing to leave for Dubai, citing medical treatment, according to sources close to India Today. A private airline, Himalaya Airlines, has reportedly been placed on standby for the trip. Oli has assigned acting responsibilities to his Deputy Prime Minister ahead of the planned departure. Amid growing political turmoil, the nation has been witnessing multiple ministerial resignations, including Health Minister Pradip Paudel, Agriculture Minister Ramnath Adhikari, following that of the Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak's exit.