Nepal Protest: How Nepal's 'nepo kids' infuriated Gen Z, triggered violent clashes that left 20 dead?

"Nepotism" and "Nepo kids" are quite infamous terms in the Indian film industry, evoking images of star kids venturing comfortably into Bollywood, holding awards, and leading a lavish life. However, the term "nepo kid" has taken a far graver dimension in neighbouring Nepal.

"Nepotism" and "Nepo kids" are quite infamous terms in the Indian film industry, evoking images of star kids venturing comfortably into Bollywood, holding awards, and leading a lavish life. However, the term "nepo kid" has taken a far graver dimension in neighbouring Nepal, which has been witnessing violent demonstrations that even forced Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli to quit.

In Nepal, the outrage over the so-called "nepo kids" of powerful politicians has triggered a wave of protests, dethroning the government and provoking the mob to set the parliament and leaders' homes on fire. The violent protests have so far left 20 dead, with the wife of a former PM among them.

The reality is, the youth are angry that the children of politicians get to lead lavish lives while they struggle to find jobs. Along with this, “Nepo Kid”, a social media trend, has become viral in recent days, with youngsters sharing pictures of politicians' children leading fancy lifestyles abroad.

Although the authenticity of the images remains unclear, they have been a symbol of how the allegedly "corrupt" governments in the country have caused inequality and injustice.

Take a look:

According to a report by Hindustan Times, a group of youngsters who started the "nepo kids" trend have also joined the protests.

Why was the unrest triggered in Nepal?

The protestors, who are grouped under the banner of Gen Z, began demonstrations following the government's decision to ban 26 social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, among others. However, the demonstrations later turned out to be more against the "corrupt government" than the social media ban.

ALSO READ | China's FIRST reaction to unrest in Nepal, says, 'Pay close attention to...'