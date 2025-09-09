Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Nepal protest: Fresh clash seeks PM Oli's resignation; India issues advisory for Indian nationals amid curfew in Kathmandu

Protesters in Nepal took to the streets again on Tuesday morning, a day after the country lifted a social media ban that led to clashes between protesters and police in which at least 19 people died, according to local media. Know why a fresh clash broke out in Nepal?

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 09, 2025, 11:10 AM IST

Nepal protest: Fresh clash seeks PM Oli's resignation; India issues advisory for Indian nationals amid curfew in Kathmandu
In a fresh demonstration, protesters in Nepal took to the streets again on Tuesday morning, demanding the resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. This comes a day after the country lifted a social media ban that led to clashes between protesters and police in which at least 19 people died, according to local media. The Kathmandu District Administration Office imposed an indefinite curfew inside the Ring Road area of the Nepalese capital, reintroducing restrictions just hours after an earlier order was lifted, the Himalayan Times reported today. The previous curfew imposed yesterday, which expired at 5 am today, was replaced by the fresh order taking effect at 8:30 am. 

Amid the situation, India issued an advisory for its citizens in Nepal, urging Indians living in Nepal to exercise caution and follow the guidelines issued by authorities.

Fresh clash between protestors and police in Nepal

Protestors were seen today blocking roads outside the Nepal Parliament and in Kalanki, among other places, Kathmandu Post said. The move comes after security forces opened fire on demonstrators in Kathmandu and Itahari on Monday, leaving at least 19 dead and hundreds injured, making it the deadliest crackdown on civilian protests in recent years, according to the Himalayan Times. The protesters are demonstrating against what they see as the authoritarian attitude of the government and said they won't stop until Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigns. 

India issues advisory for Indian nationals in Nepal

In an official statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it was closely monitoring the developments in Nepal since yesterday and expressed sorrow over the loss of young lives. "We are closely monitoring the developments in Nepal since yesterday and are deeply saddened by the loss of many young lives. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased. We also wish a speedy recovery for those who were injured," the statement said. 

"We have also taken note that authorities have imposed curfew in Kathmandu and several other cities of Nepal. Indian nationals in Nepal are advised to exercise caution and adhere to the steps and guidelines issued by the Nepali authorities," it added.

Ban on social media lifted in Nepal

As per the Nepal government, at least 19 people died over 250 people were injured in yesterday's protest that also took place in places outside Kathmandu. A decision to lift the ban on social media sites was made after an emergency cabinet meeting late on Monday. The ban was put in place last week on sites which did not comply with a deadline to register with Nepal's Ministry of Communication and Information Technology.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli issued a statement late on Monday evening announcing that the social media ban that was put in place last week has been lifted. In the statement, Oli rather blamed "infiltration by various vested interest groups" behind Monday's violence. The government would set up a panel to investigate the protests, Oli said and added the government would offer financial "relief" to victims and provide free treatment to those injured.

