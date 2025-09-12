Nepal Protest: Former PM Prachanda calls it counter-revolution, urges to defend constitution

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Asia Cup 2025: India vs Pakistan boycott buzz intensifies as IPL team’s silent move stuns fans ahead of marquee clash

Manipur: Will PM Modi's visit bring peace and reconciliation between Kuki and Meitei communities?

Kannada actor-director S Narayan's daughter-in-law files dowry harassment case against him, his wife and son

Made in Rs 15 crores, this film earned 2000% profit, became most profitable Indian film of 2025, broke Saiyaara fever, had no stars, name is...

Diljit Dosanjh is stunned listening to Aryan Khan's rap in Tenu Ki Pata, Shah Rukh Khan hopes his son 'didn't trouble' the singer - Watch video

India vs Pakistan: Virat Kohli’s iconic knock that made him world’s first batter to achieve THIS rare milestone

Nepal unrest: Death toll from Gen Z protests rises to 51; one Indian among dead

Kathmandu in Chaos: Nepal’s Youth Uprising and China’s Shadow

PM Modi set to visit Manipur tomorrow, first trip since 2023 ethnic violence in state: Know what's on agenda

PAK vs OMA Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Pakistan vs Oman live on TV, online?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Asia Cup 2025: India vs Pakistan boycott buzz intensifies as IPL team’s silent move stuns fans ahead of marquee clash

Asia Cup 2025: India vs Pakistan boycott buzz intensifies as IPL team’s silent

Manipur: Will PM Modi's visit bring peace and reconciliation between Kuki and Meitei communities?

Manipur: Will PM Modi's visit bring peace, Kuki-Meitei reconciliation?

Kannada actor-director S Narayan's daughter-in-law files dowry harassment case against him, his wife and son

S Narayan's daughter-in-law files dowry harassment case against family

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with

From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

HomeWorld

WORLD

Nepal Protest: Former PM Prachanda calls it counter-revolution, urges to defend constitution

In the statement issued by the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre), Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' urged calm and dialogue and appealed to the masses to avoid destruction of public and private property.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Sep 12, 2025, 03:00 PM IST

Nepal Protest: Former PM Prachanda calls it counter-revolution, urges to defend constitution
Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda, Ex-PM, Nepal. (File Image)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    Calling it a grave reactionary conspiracy being staged under military mediation, the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre) has urged the masses to defeat the counter-revolution. In a 10-point press statement, the Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda'-led party said that it is a conspiracy to restore monarchy and abolish secularism, federalism, and a proportionate inclusive system. Supporting the Gen Z-led nationwide protests, the CPN (Maoist Centre) said that the sacrifices of the movement were not for expanding the unconstitutional activism of the military. 

    Prachanda praises Constitution of Nepal 2015

    Praising the youth of the Gen Z movement for standing firmly against the counter-revolution, the party said that in an attempt to defeat the resurgence of these forces, it is inevitable that the youth once again take it to the streets. It also suggested that the Constitution of Nepal of 2015 is the strongest fortress against the counter-revolution. The party also said that the new government must remain steadfast to the constitution, and there should be no deviation. 

     

    Prachanda urges dialogue 

    In the statement issued by the party, Prachanda urged calm and dialogue and appealed to the masses to avoid destruction of public and private property. He also offered support for progressive change, good governance, and inclusive democracy. Pushpa Kamal Dahal also emphasised that Gen Z's agenda aligns with his party's long-standing demands for directly elected executive leadership, property investigations of top officials, and stronger measures for inclusion and social justice. At the same time, the communist leader also said that the movement should remain within the constitutional and democratic framework. He warned that unconstitutional exits could benefit regressive forces.

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Nepal unrest: Death toll from Gen Z protests rises to 51; one Indian among dead
    Nepal unrest: Death toll from Gen Z protests rises to 51; one Indian among dead
    Diljit Dosanjh is stunned listening to Aryan Khan's rap in Tenu Ki Pata, Shah Rukh Khan hopes his son 'didn't trouble' the singer - Watch video
    Shah Rukh Khan shares BTS video of Diljit Dosanjh, Aryan Khan from Tenu Ki Pata
    'I'll walk nude at MCG if he doesn't make a hundred: Former Australian batter makes bold bet, his daughter Grace begs for father
    'I'll walk nude at MCG if...': Former Australian batter makes bold bet
    Manipur: Will PM Modi's visit bring peace and reconciliation between Kuki and Meitei communities?
    Manipur: Will PM Modi's visit bring peace, Kuki-Meitei reconciliation?
    Who is Saugat Thapa? Nepal's 'nepo baby' slammed for flaunting luxury life, as Louis Vuitton, Cartier, Gucci Christmas tree photo goes viral
    Who is Saugat Thapa? Nepal's 'nepo baby' slammed for flaunting luxury life...
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
    Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
    From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
    A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
    Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
    Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
    From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
    From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
    Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
    Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE