Nepal Protest: Former PM Prachanda calls it counter-revolution, urges to defend constitution

WORLD
In the statement issued by the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre), Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' urged calm and dialogue and appealed to the masses to avoid destruction of public and private property.
Calling it a grave reactionary conspiracy being staged under military mediation, the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre) has urged the masses to defeat the counter-revolution. In a 10-point press statement, the Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda'-led party said that it is a conspiracy to restore monarchy and abolish secularism, federalism, and a proportionate inclusive system. Supporting the Gen Z-led nationwide protests, the CPN (Maoist Centre) said that the sacrifices of the movement were not for expanding the unconstitutional activism of the military.
Praising the youth of the Gen Z movement for standing firmly against the counter-revolution, the party said that in an attempt to defeat the resurgence of these forces, it is inevitable that the youth once again take it to the streets. It also suggested that the Constitution of Nepal of 2015 is the strongest fortress against the counter-revolution. The party also said that the new government must remain steadfast to the constitution, and there should be no deviation.
In the statement issued by the party, Prachanda urged calm and dialogue and appealed to the masses to avoid destruction of public and private property. He also offered support for progressive change, good governance, and inclusive democracy. Pushpa Kamal Dahal also emphasised that Gen Z's agenda aligns with his party's long-standing demands for directly elected executive leadership, property investigations of top officials, and stronger measures for inclusion and social justice. At the same time, the communist leader also said that the movement should remain within the constitutional and democratic framework. He warned that unconstitutional exits could benefit regressive forces.