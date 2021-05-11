Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli loses vote of confidence in Parliament

Headlines

Tahir Bhasin, Anjumm Shharma open up on biggest challenge during Sultan Of Delhi’s filming: ‘We had to…’ | Exclusive

Vivek Agnihotri defends low box office opening of The Vaccine War, compares sales of Bhagavad Gita and Playboy

PM Modi attacks Gehlot government in Rajasthan, says BJP will take action against corruption

Bihar caste census data released; OBCs, EBCs comprise more than 63% of population

Janhvi Kapoor reacts to rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya's brother Veer Pahariya's debut Sky Force: 'Can't wait...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Tahir Bhasin, Anjumm Shharma open up on biggest challenge during Sultan Of Delhi’s filming: ‘We had to…’ | Exclusive

Fukrey 3 box office collection day 4: Pulkit, Varun, Richa, Manjot-starrer continues to grow, earns Rs 15.18 crore

Viral video: Anushka Sharma asks paparazzi to not take her photos amid pregnancy rumours, watch

From 2011 to 2023: Cricketers who got selected for their fourth consecutive ODI World Cup

Indian actresses who are part of 1000 crore club

5 Proven Ways to Reduce Belly Fat and Slim Down

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Five most mysterious temples of India

Streaming This Week: Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aakhri Sach, Bro, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Who is Aashna Shroff, Armaan Malik’s fiancee? She left job as schoolteacher to become YouTuber, her net worth is...

Balochistan blast: Pakistan minister Sarfaraz Bugti blames India for suicide blast; toll rises to 60

Jawan Creates History: Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan triumphs over his own Pathaan at global box office

BTS' Jungkook's solo album to be released by the end of 2023, BTS army buzzing with excitement

Tahir Bhasin, Anjumm Shharma open up on biggest challenge during Sultan Of Delhi’s filming: ‘We had to…’ | Exclusive

Vivek Agnihotri defends low box office opening of The Vaccine War, compares sales of Bhagavad Gita and Playboy

Janhvi Kapoor reacts to rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya's brother Veer Pahariya's debut Sky Force: 'Can't wait...'

HomeWorld

World

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli loses vote of confidence in Parliament

Oli's moderate communist party split from former Maoist rebels in March after differences cropped up over its power-sharing deal, wiping out their gov

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 11, 2021, 07:16 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli lost a confidence vote in parliament on Monday (May 10), the speaker said, pitching the country into political turmoil at a time when it is battling a major second wave of coronavirus infections.

Oli's moderate communist party split from former Maoist rebels in March after differences cropped up over its power-sharing deal, wiping out their governing majority. Political parties will now try to cobble together a new ruling coalition.

Parliament Speaker Agni Sapkota said that of 232 lawmakers present, 93 voted in favour of Oli while 124 were against him and 15 did not vote. "The confidence vote sought by Prime Minister KP
Sharma Oli has been rejected," Sapkota said at the end of the counting of ballots.

The head of the main Maoist group, who goes by his nom de guerre of Prachanda, accused the 69-year-old premier of sidelining party leaders, ignoring collective decision-making and undermining the role of parliament.

“He has created instability and is behind the crisis the country is facing now,” Prachanda said. “He does not have the confidence of parliament any more.”

Oli has been criticized by opponents and on social media for playing down the risk of the pandemic and asking citizens to “wash the virus down” the throat by drinking a solution of hot water, guava leaves and turmeric power.

Nepal on Monday reported a new 24-hour tally of 9,127 infections, 27 times the number recorded on April 10. The total caseload stands at 403,794, with 3,859 deaths, according to government data.

Oli told Parliament the government was focused on fighting the pandemic and had prepared more hospitals, ICU beds, ventilators and testing facilities to tackle COVID-19.

“The country needs dialogue, consensus, unity and understanding among political parties to fight against COVID-19 and for the economic development and prosperity of the country,” he said.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Fukrey 3 box office collection day 4: Pulkit, Varun, Richa, Manjot-starrer continues to grow, earns Rs 15.18 crore

ODI World Cup: Babar Azam-led Pakistan to be served Mutton Curry, Butter Chicken, make special request for vegetarian...

Watch: Pakistan cricket team enjoys dinner at ‘Jewel of Nizam’ in Hyderabad, click pictures with fans

'People will remember...': Madhya Pradesh's former CM Kamal Nath takes on BJP government, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

98.4 degrees Fahrenheit explained: What is 'fever' and when should you worry?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Five most mysterious temples of India

Streaming This Week: Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aakhri Sach, Bro, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Who is Aashna Shroff, Armaan Malik’s fiancee? She left job as schoolteacher to become YouTuber, her net worth is...

Inside photos of Malaika Arora's Onam celebration with family, netizens ask 'where is Arjun Kapoor'

Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE