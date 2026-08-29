Nepal President Ramchandra Paudel thanks India for supoort amid deadly floods

Nepal President Ramchandra Paudel has thanked India for its relief and rescue support following the August 26 flash floods that have killed 626 people and left over 2,400 missing.

Nepal President Ramchandra Paudel on Saturday thanked India for its support following the devastating flash floods that struck the country on August 26. In a post on X, Paudel expressed gratitude to President Droupadi Murmu and the Indian government for their assistance and solidarity following the disaster.

“On behalf of the Government and the people of Nepal, I extend our deepest gratitude to Your Excellency Smt Droupadi Murmu for your kind concern and also for the generous support and solidarity extended by your government following the recent calamity in Nepal,” he wrote.

Paudel also offered condolences over the deaths of Indian nationals in the disaster.

“We also offer our heartfelt condolences and profound sympathy to the Government and the people of India for the tragic loss of Indian lives in the disaster of August 26, 2026,” he said in another post.

India steps up rescue and relief efforts

India has sent relief material and rescue teams to Nepal as emergency operations continue.

The third Indian flight carrying assistance reached Kathmandu on Friday, with relief supplies handed over to Nepal's minister Mahabir Pun. India has also deployed an 11-member medical and tunnel rescue team to assist with the ongoing operations.

According to MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, 21 residents of Tamil Nadu who were stranded in Nepal returned to India on Friday. Another 63 workers deployed at the Trishuli-I hydropower project were also rescued.

Bihar helps Maharashtra pilgrims return home

The Bihar government also assisted around 100 pilgrims from Maharashtra who were stranded in Kathmandu following the floods. Following a request from the Maharashtra government, the Sitamarhi district administration brought the pilgrims safely from the Nepal border to Sitamarhi on August 28.

They were later taken to Patna, where arrangements for food, accommodation and medical assistance were made before two additional coaches were attached to the Patna-Purna Express to facilitate their journey back to Maharashtra.

Nepal flood death toll rises to 626

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA), the death toll from the Bhotekoshi flood disaster has reached 626. A total of 2,426 people are still reported missing, while rescue teams continue searching affected areas.

Chitwan has recorded the highest number of recovered bodies, with 233 reported so far, according to the latest NDRRMA update.

With several areas still difficult to access, rescue and relief operations remain underway across the affected regions.