Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli clarifies why he called COVID "Indian virus"

Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, in an exclusive interview to WION's Executive Editor Palki Sharma, talked about why in May 2020, he had blamed India for the spread of coronavirus in the neighbouring countries and said the virus from India is more lethal than the Chinese and Italian ones.

PM Oli said that because of the open borders, people from India were coming into Nepal bringing in the virus. However, there was only one student who had come to Nepal from China. "Virus is not Chinese or Indian but from where it was coming to the country made news," the Nepalese Prime Minister said.

When asked why in the month of June, 2020, he had said that the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu was hatching a conspiracy to remove you from office. To this Oli said, " I didn't say Indian Embassy but some corners or elements of India were hatching a conspiracy, may be." He also went it to say that it was true. Some sections of the Indian media at that time was didn't give out positive news. The articles, analysis by some Indian media outlets were not in favour.

#NepalPMOnWION | Why did the Nepal Prime Minister call the virus "the Indian virus"? What triggered the dispute between New Delhi and Kathmandu? Here's what PM @kpsharmaoli told WION's @palkisu pic.twitter.com/T7hCyyR4yD — WION (@WIONews) January 11, 2021

Later in the interview, Oli also insisted that Bhaskaracharya discovered the theory of gravitation and Newton found it some "500 years late". He said that the Bhaskaracharya found the gravitational theory in 1150 AD.

"I am not talking not only about the glorious past of Nepal and the ancestors of Nepalis. I am talking about Bhaskaracharya who discovered the theory of gravitation and it was 1150 AD," the Nepalese PM said.

He added that Bhaskaracharya's book was published in 1210 AD and Newton found it after 500 years. "Newton found the theory some 500 years late," Oli said.

Oli said that even in his coursebook, he was told that Galileo and Newton discovered the theory of gravitation. But, "that's not true," Oli added.