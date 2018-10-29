Headlines

Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli admitted to hospital

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has been admitted to Manmohan CardioVascular Center, Maharajgunj due to worsening health condition.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 29, 2018, 10:14 AM IST

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has been admitted to Manmohan CardioVascular Center, Maharajgunj due to worsening health condition.

"Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli is now undergoing treatment in ICU. He has been suffering from cold and cough since Saturday and he was brought in here Sunday night with increased complications," Dr Arun Sayami from the hospital informed.

KP Sharma Oli, who had earlier undergone a kidney transplant, is now struggling with an infection in the chest as his immunity has declined.

Oli was rushed to the hospital on late Sunday evening after he complained about the difficulty in breathing.

As he was absent from the public functions for a couple of days, a press note was released on Sunday itself about his health conditions.

"Honorable Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has been suffering from seasonal flu and slight fever. As per the suggestions from the doctors, he has been taking rest since two days and keeping out from the public engagements and sights," a press note from the Prime Minister's Media Advisor Dr Kundan Aryal stated.

