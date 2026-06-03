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Nepal PM Balen Shah triggers political storm over remarks on India border dispute

Nepal PM Balen Shah sparked controversy after his remarks on the India-Nepal border dispute triggered protests and opposition backlash.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Jun 03, 2026, 09:11 AM IST

Nepal PM Balen Shah triggers political storm over remarks on India border dispute
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Nepal’s political environment turned tense this week after Prime Minister Balendra “Balen” Shah’s comments in Parliament on the long-standing border dispute with India sparked sharp reactions across the country. His statement, suggesting that the issue involved complexities on both sides of the border, quickly escalated into a political controversy.

Opposition parties, student groups, and civil organisations criticised the remarks, alleging that they undermined Nepal’s established position on disputed territories. Calls for Shah’s resignation soon followed, with protests breaking out in Kathmandu and other areas.

Dispute over Kalapani region reignites debate

The controversy once again brought focus to the sensitive boundary issue involving Kalapani, Lipulekh, and Limpiyadhura, areas at the centre of differing territorial claims between India and Nepal.

India maintains that these regions are part of its territory and has repeatedly stated that its position is clear and non-negotiable. Nepal, however, continues to assert its claim based on historical interpretations of the 1816 Treaty of Sugauli, which defined the Kali River as a boundary reference.

Clarification amid political pressure

Following the backlash, Nepal’s Foreign Ministry issued a clarification, stating that the Prime Minister’s comments were related to local border management concerns such as encroachments in no-man’s-land zones, rather than any change in Nepal’s official territorial stance.

The ministry also highlighted that technical discussions between Nepal and India on boundary-related issues are ongoing through established diplomatic channels.

India, meanwhile, reiterated that all border matters must be resolved bilaterally and rejected any involvement of third parties in the process.

Protests and parliamentary disruption

Public demonstrations erupted in Kathmandu, including student-led protests demanding an apology from the Prime Minister. Opposition parties staged separate rallies, accusing Shah of making statements that could weaken Nepal’s diplomatic position.

Inside Parliament, proceedings were repeatedly disrupted as lawmakers demanded clarification and removal of his remarks from official records.

A sensitive border issue with deep roots

The India-Nepal border dispute has existed for decades, involving differing interpretations of historical treaties and geographical features. The region in question holds strategic importance due to its location near the India-China border.

Despite diplomatic engagement over the years, disagreements over mapping and territorial interpretation have periodically strained relations between the two neighbours.

As protests continue, Nepal’s leadership now faces the challenge of managing domestic political pressure while maintaining stability in its relationship with India.

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