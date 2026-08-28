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Nepal PM Balen Shah to visit India soon? Minister says first foreign tour could be before December

Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle said internal talks on the Prime Minister’s foreign visits have started. He said the final dates are still being worked out, but he is confident that New Delhi will be Shah’s first stop abroad.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Aug 28, 2026, 07:52 AM IST

Nepal PM Balen Shah to visit India soon? Minister says first foreign tour could be before December
Nepal PM Balen Shah
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India may host Nepal PM Balendra “Balen” Shah on his maiden foreign tour after he took office in March, a trip that could materialise before the end of this year, according to Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle.

Wagle, who was speaking at an NDTV summit in Kathmandu, said internal talks on the Prime Minister’s foreign visits have started. He said the final dates are still being worked out, but he is confident that New Delhi will be Shah’s first stop abroad.

“We’ve begun to discuss the Prime Minister’s visits abroad. I am pretty confident that his first visit abroad will be to India,” Wagle said, adding that the dates would need to be worked out but he remained hopeful that the visit would happen before the end of the year.

Nepal faces aftermath

The minister made the comments while Nepal is still battling the damage caused by flash floods on the Nepal-Tibet border. At least 389 people have died in the calamity, and thousands are still missing as teams continue to search for survivors.

A deadly mix of water, slush and debris ripped through settlements, highways and bridges, leaving behind large-scale destruction. Relief and rescue work is still on as the administration tries to manage the crisis.

Nepal received its first emergency aid from India after the floods. New Delhi initially dispatched 10 tonnes of HADR supplies via a C-130J military aircraft, and later airlifted another 37.5 tonnes. The cumulative relief sent by India has now touched 47.5 tonnes.

Balen Shah thanks PM Modi

Balen Shah thanked PM Narendra Modi for the assistance. On Wednesday, the Nepal Prime Minister’s Office posted on X, saying Kathmandu “deeply appreciates” Modi’s message of solidarity and his generous offer to help.

“This gesture of solidarity is a reflection of the enduring bonds of friendship between our two countries, which we profoundly value,” Shah said.

Earlier, PM Modi said he spoke to Shah, conveyed condolences over the deaths, and assured full humanitarian support. He added that Indian and Nepali teams are in close coordination for rescue and relief operations.

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