Nepal plane crash: Yeti Airline flight carrying 68 passengers, 4 crew members crashes in Pokhara

Screengrab from Nepal plane crash video (Twitter)

A flight in Nepal has crashed in a fiery explosion and the 72 people on board are currently feared dead, as the authorities are making attempts to douse the fire and conduct rescue operations in hopes to take the injured to the hospital as soon as possible.

A Kathmandu-bound plane flying out from Pokhara crashed on the runway of the Pokhara International Airport in Nepal on the morning of January 15. Out of the total 72 people on board, 68 were passengers while 4 were crew members.

The Pokhara-Kathmandu plane crash was confirmed by Yeti Airlines on Sunday morning, and it is not yet known if there are any survivors. The plane reportedly crashed while it was still on the runway of the Pokhara International Airport.

A 72-seater passenger aircraft crashes on the runway at Pokhara International Airport in Nepal. Rescue operations are underway and the airport is closed for the time being. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/Ozep01Fu4F — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2023

Reports have said that the plane caught on fire as it crashed on the airport runway, with help immediately arriving to douse the fire. Plumes of thick black smoke can be seen coming from the crash site of the plane.

As per AFP reports, Yeti Airline spokesperson Sudarshan Bartaula said, “We don’t know right now if there are any survivors.” As per media reports, 16 out of the total 72 people have been confirmed as dead.

More information regarding the Nepal plane crash is awaited.

