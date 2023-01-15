Search icon
Nepal plane crash: Yeti Airline flight carrying 68 passengers, 4 crew members crashes in Pokhara

A plane in Nepal carrying 72 people has crashed in a fiery explosion in the Pokhara area, with rescue operations currently underway.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 15, 2023, 12:10 PM IST

Screengrab from Nepal plane crash video (Twitter)

A flight in Nepal has crashed in a fiery explosion and the 72 people on board are currently feared dead, as the authorities are making attempts to douse the fire and conduct rescue operations in hopes to take the injured to the hospital as soon as possible.

A Kathmandu-bound plane flying out from Pokhara crashed on the runway of the Pokhara International Airport in Nepal on the morning of January 15. Out of the total 72 people on board, 68 were passengers while 4 were crew members.

The Pokhara-Kathmandu plane crash was confirmed by Yeti Airlines on Sunday morning, and it is not yet known if there are any survivors. The plane reportedly crashed while it was still on the runway of the Pokhara International Airport.

 

 

Reports have said that the plane caught on fire as it crashed on the airport runway, with help immediately arriving to douse the fire. Plumes of thick black smoke can be seen coming from the crash site of the plane.

As per AFP reports, Yeti Airline spokesperson Sudarshan Bartaula said, “We don’t know right now if there are any survivors.” As per media reports, 16 out of the total 72 people have been confirmed as dead.

More information regarding the Nepal plane crash is awaited.

