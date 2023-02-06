Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeWorld
topStoriesenglish

Nepal plane crash: Problem in aircraft engine led to Yeti Airlines disaster that killed 72

The Yeti Airlines passenger plane carrying 72 people had crashed into a river gorge while landing at the recently-opened airport in Nepal's Pokhara on January 15, 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 06, 2023, 08:30 PM IST

Nepal plane crash: Problem in aircraft engine led to Yeti Airlines disaster that killed 72
Nepal plane crash: Problem in aircraft engine led to Yeti Airlines disaster | File Photo

There may have been a problem in the engine of Yeti Airlines Flight 691 which crashed while landing at Pokhara on January 15 this year. The ATR-72 aircraft’s cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder indicate that a problem in the engine was the reason behind the crash, the probe committee has said. 

The Yeti Airlines passenger plane had crashed into a river gorge while landing at the recently-opened airport in Pokhara. It had taken off from Nepal capital Kathmandu carrying 72 people. There were no survivors in the crash.

The twin-engine turboprop aircraft was carrying 68 passengers and four crew members. The passengers included foreign nationals: five Indians, four Russians and one Irish. A special commission was formed to probe the reason for the crash. It was given 45 days to complete the report and present its findings. 

READ | PM Modi unveils India's biggest helicopter factory in Karnataka’s Tumakuru

(Inputs from ANI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Street food: Five best tandoori momos places in Delhi that will cater to your cravings
XXX star Aabha Paul raises the temperature with sexy and steamy reels
In Pics: YouTuber Armaan Malik, his two wives Payal and Kritika
Streaming This Week: Uunchai, Taaza Khabar, HIT 2, OTT releases to binge-watch
Inside photos of Amitabh Bachchan's palatial bungalow Jalsa, with luxurious living room, spacious study
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SSC CHSL Tier 1, 2 exam 2022 date out: Know how, where to check schedule
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.