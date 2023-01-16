Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeWorld

Nepal plane crash: Flight crash in Pokhara claims 72 lives including 5 Indians, investigation launched

Yeti Airlines plane crashes in Nepal, 72 feared dead including 5 Indians.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 16, 2023, 09:36 AM IST

Nepal plane crash: Flight crash in Pokhara claims 72 lives including 5 Indians, investigation launched
Nepal plane crash: Flight crash in Pokhara claims 72 lives including 5 Indians, investigation launched

On Sunday, a Yeti Airlines passenger plane carrying 72 people crashed into a river gorge while landing at the newly-opened airport in Pokhara, Nepal. Unfortunately, the Nepal Army has confirmed that no survivors have been rescued from the crash site. This tragic incident has led to the loss of many lives, including five Indians.

The Nepalese government has responded swiftly to this disaster by calling an emergency meeting of the Council of Ministers led by Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal. Additionally, a special commission has been formed to investigate the causes of the crash. The commission has been given 45 days to complete their report and present their findings.

The Indian government has also expressed their condolences for the victims of the crash. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media to express his grief and pray for the bereaved families. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also extended his condolences to the affected families.

Also read: Nepal plane crash: Yeti Airline flight passenger captures chilling video of moment when plane exploded into flames

The plane, a twin-engine turboprop ATR 72, was en route from the Nepali capital of Kathmandu to Pokhara when the crash occurred. According to the Nepal Civil Aviation Authority, the flight carried 68 passengers, including five Indians, four Russians, and one Irish national. The authorities are working to identify the victims and inform their families.

The incident has raised questions about the safety of the newly-opened airport in Pokhara, as well as the overall state of aviation in Nepal. The investigation will be crucial in determining the causes of the crash and making recommendations for how to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

(With inputs from ANI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics| Mallika Sherawat burns the internet with her sizzling hot bikini photos
5 winter adventure sports you must try in Manali
Happy Birthday Hrithik Roshan: Photos of actor that prove he is doting father, devoted family man
Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan-John Abraham's clash, Deepika Padukone's aerial stunt; best moments from trailer
XXX star Aabha Paul looks sizzling hot, drops sexy photos and videos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 576 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 16
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.