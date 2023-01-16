Nepal plane crash: Flight crash in Pokhara claims 72 lives including 5 Indians, investigation launched

On Sunday, a Yeti Airlines passenger plane carrying 72 people crashed into a river gorge while landing at the newly-opened airport in Pokhara, Nepal. Unfortunately, the Nepal Army has confirmed that no survivors have been rescued from the crash site. This tragic incident has led to the loss of many lives, including five Indians.

The Nepalese government has responded swiftly to this disaster by calling an emergency meeting of the Council of Ministers led by Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal. Additionally, a special commission has been formed to investigate the causes of the crash. The commission has been given 45 days to complete their report and present their findings.

The Indian government has also expressed their condolences for the victims of the crash. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media to express his grief and pray for the bereaved families. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also extended his condolences to the affected families.

The plane, a twin-engine turboprop ATR 72, was en route from the Nepali capital of Kathmandu to Pokhara when the crash occurred. According to the Nepal Civil Aviation Authority, the flight carried 68 passengers, including five Indians, four Russians, and one Irish national. The authorities are working to identify the victims and inform their families.

The incident has raised questions about the safety of the newly-opened airport in Pokhara, as well as the overall state of aviation in Nepal. The investigation will be crucial in determining the causes of the crash and making recommendations for how to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

(With inputs from ANI)