Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Nepal's new interim PM Sushila Karki to reportedly dial PM Modi on his birthday

Rise & Fall: Arjun Bijlani advises Aahana Kumra 'not to be diplomatic', cites she let Bali win after their ugly argument: 'Let people know what...'

After Astronomer, Nestle, another office affair surfaces! THIS company fires CEO for relationship with...

'Property rates are...': Netizens shocked after seeing viral post of Rs 3.3 crore under construction 3BHK, not in Delhi, Gurugram, Bengaluru, it is in...

DNA TV Show: India, US hold trade talks in New Delhi amid tariff row

Donald Trump wishes PM Modi on 75th birthday amid tariff row: 'Fully committed to...'

Donald Trump makes BIG statement on TikTok, says ‘very good deal...’, to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on...

Somy Ali reveals if Salman Khan ever hit her head with bottle: 'I knew he would get physically abusive with me'

Kim Jong Un bans words like 'hamburgers', 'ice-cream', 'karaoke' in North Korea; know why

Samantha Ruth Prabhu 'out of work' after separating from Naga Chaitanya? Lakshmi Manchu drops major hint about actress who 'got divorced and...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Nepal's new interim PM Sushila Karki to reportedly dial PM Modi on his birthday

Nepal interim PM Sushila Karki to reportedly dial PM Modi on birthday

Rise & Fall: Arjun Bijlani advises Aahana Kumra 'not to be diplomatic', cites she let Bali win after their ugly argument: 'Let people know what...'

Rise & Fall: Arjun Bijlani advises Aahana Kumra 'not to be diplomatic'

After Astronomer, Nestle, another office affair surfaces! THIS company fires CEO for relationship with...

After Astronomer, another office affair surfaces! THIS firm fires CEO for...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with

From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

HomeWorld

WORLD

Nepal's new interim PM Sushila Karki to reportedly dial PM Modi on his birthday

As protests in Nepal intensified over the last week and dozens of people lost their lives, PM Modi had voiced his concern over the developments. After Karki was sworn-in as Nepal's first-ever woman PM, the Indian leader congratulated her and also hailed her appointment. Read on to know more on this.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Sep 17, 2025, 03:30 AM IST

Nepal's new interim PM Sushila Karki to reportedly dial PM Modi on his birthday
PM Modi and Nepal's interim PM Sushila Karki.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Sushila Karki, the interim prime minister of Nepal, will dial Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, which happens to be the Indian leader's birthday. This will be 73-year-old Karki's first official conversation with a foreign leader since she took charge as PM last week, according to a report by NDTV which cited sources. The report said the telephonic engagement will be focused on the political scenario in Nepal after a massive youth-led stir toppled its government, the priorities of Karki's interim cabinet, and areas where India can extend assistance for the neighbouring country's development.

What's the latest on India-Nepal ties?

On Tuesday, Naveen Srivastava, the Indian ambassador to Nepal, met Karki at her office in Singha Durbar in capital Kathmandu. The Indian envoy conveyed PM Modi's congratulatory message on her appointment and reaffirmed India's commitment to deepening the bonds of "friendship and cooperation" between the two bordering nations, according to the Nepali foreign ministry. Ambassador Srivastava had also attended Karki's oath-taking ceremony at the Shital Niwas (the presidential office) in Kathmandu.

Why does the timing of the call matter?

As protests in Nepal intensified over the last week and dozens of people lost their lives, PM Modi had voiced his concern over the developments. After Karki was sworn-in as Nepal's first-ever woman PM, the 75-year-old Indian leader congratulated her on social media and also hailed her appointment in a recent rally. The upcoming phone call is significant as it comes at a volatile time for Kathmandu: Karki has been tasked with bringing the country's back on track after fiery protests left many people dead and majorly hurt its tourism-reliant economy.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Mahieka Sharma-Hardik Pandya's link-up revives buzz around cricketer's past rumoured romances, here are beauties once linked to him
Mahieka Sharma-Hardik Pandya's link-up revives buzz around cricketer's past
BIG decision on Waqf Amendment Act 2025: SC stays certain provisions; 5-year Islam practice condition on hold
Waqf Amendment Act 2025: SC stays certain provisions; 5-year Islam practice...
Did Sourav Ganguly stop watching IND vs PAK game after 15 overs and switch to Manchester Derby? Former skipper reveals
Did Sourav Ganguly stop watching IND vs PAK game after 15 overs?
IND vs PAK: Big setback for Pakistan as PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi deletes tweet against match referee
Big setback for Pakistan as PCB chief deletes tweet against match referee
Smriti Irani reveals she was called ‘crappy’: 'My father said marry whoever...'
Smriti Irani reveals she was called ‘crappy’: 'My father said marry whoever...'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE