Nepal's new interim PM Sushila Karki to reportedly dial PM Modi on his birthday

As protests in Nepal intensified over the last week and dozens of people lost their lives, PM Modi had voiced his concern over the developments. After Karki was sworn-in as Nepal's first-ever woman PM, the Indian leader congratulated her and also hailed her appointment. Read on to know more on this.

Sushila Karki, the interim prime minister of Nepal, will dial Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, which happens to be the Indian leader's birthday. This will be 73-year-old Karki's first official conversation with a foreign leader since she took charge as PM last week, according to a report by NDTV which cited sources. The report said the telephonic engagement will be focused on the political scenario in Nepal after a massive youth-led stir toppled its government, the priorities of Karki's interim cabinet, and areas where India can extend assistance for the neighbouring country's development.

What's the latest on India-Nepal ties?

On Tuesday, Naveen Srivastava, the Indian ambassador to Nepal, met Karki at her office in Singha Durbar in capital Kathmandu. The Indian envoy conveyed PM Modi's congratulatory message on her appointment and reaffirmed India's commitment to deepening the bonds of "friendship and cooperation" between the two bordering nations, according to the Nepali foreign ministry. Ambassador Srivastava had also attended Karki's oath-taking ceremony at the Shital Niwas (the presidential office) in Kathmandu.

Why does the timing of the call matter?

As protests in Nepal intensified over the last week and dozens of people lost their lives, PM Modi had voiced his concern over the developments. After Karki was sworn-in as Nepal's first-ever woman PM, the 75-year-old Indian leader congratulated her on social media and also hailed her appointment in a recent rally. The upcoming phone call is significant as it comes at a volatile time for Kathmandu: Karki has been tasked with bringing the country's back on track after fiery protests left many people dead and majorly hurt its tourism-reliant economy.