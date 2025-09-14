Nepal interim PM Sushila Karki issues BIG statement: 'Not here to...'

Protests erupted across Nepal at the beginning of this week over a ban on social media platforms and soon spiraled into an anti-corruption movement, bringing down KP Sharma Oli's government. Gen Z protesters chose Karki as the country's new leader, who was sworn in on Friday. Read on for more.

Sushila Karki, the newly-elected interim prime minister of Nepal, on Sunday said she and her team were not interested in power and that they would hand over reins as soon as a new parliament is formed. Karki, a 73-year-old former chief justice of Nepal, also hailed the youth-led stir dubbed Gen Z protests that toppled the government of former prime minister KP Sharma Oli. She said those who died in the agitation would be deemed "martyrs."

What did Sushila Karki say after taking charge?

Addressing the media after taking charge as Nepal's first-ever woman PM, Karki said: "My team and I are not here to taste power. We won't stay for more than six months. We will hand over the responsibility to the new parliament. We won't succeed without your support." She has announced a compensation of 1 million (10 lakh) Nepali rupees for the families of each victim. The country's interim government would also bear treatment costs for those injured and provide financial aid to them.

'Protests raise questions of a conspiracy'

Karki also questioned the nature of the protests, indicating there could be a conspiracy at play. "Looking at what happened in the name of protests, it seems as if it was executed in a planned way, raising questions of a conspiracy," she said, according to a report by The Kathmandu Post. "Personal properties were also burnt down, we will not leave them, the government will work on measures to give some compensation. It can be through soft loans or any other measures," she added.

What happened in Nepal and what's next?

Protests erupted across Nepal at the beginning of this week over a ban on social media platforms and soon spiraled into an anti-corruption movement, bringing down Oli's government. Gen Z protesters chose Karki as the country's new interim leader, who was sworn in on Friday as the parliament was dissolved. Karki's cabinet has set March 5, 2025 as the date for the next general election.