Nepal PM Sushila Karki announces new legal voting age, reduces it to just...

Nepal's new interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki addressed the nation for the first time on Thursday, September 25 since taking charge. Karki, a 73-year-old former chief justice of Nepal, promised to hold free and fair elections on March 5 next year and urged political parties to begin their preparations. The PM also announced a new legal voting age, which has been reduced 18 years to 16 years. Nepal witnessed deadly protests led by young demonstrators earlier this month, which toppled the country's previous government.

What did Sushila Karki say in her address to nation?

During her address to the nation, Karki vowed action against those involved in violence and destruction during the fierce protests, widely dubbed a "Gen Z" movement. She said her government was formed by bringing together "respected figures of society" under the mandate given by the public. "The people demanded an end to corruption, good governance, and development," Karki said in her address. "The government will act in line with those expectations," she added.

What happened in Nepal and what's next?

Protests erupted across Nepal earlier this month over a ban on social media platforms and soon spiraled into an anti-corruption movement, bringing down former PM KP Sharma Oli's government. At least 74 people were killed and hundreds others injured during the uprising. Gen Z protesters chose Karki as the country's new interim leader: She was sworn in on September 12 as the parliament was dissolved. Karki has set March 5, 2026 as the date for the next general election and said she would step down after that.