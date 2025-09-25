Starbucks layoffs: US giant announces 900 job cuts, to close hundreds of stores in...
IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Sri Lanka match live on TV, online?
Yuvraj Singh expands mentorship beyond Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill; takes Punjab Kings duo under his wings
Palestinian president hits out at Israel at UNGA: 'One of the most horrific chapters of humanitarian tragedy'
Nepal PM Sushila Karki announces new legal voting age, reduces it to just...
China President Xi Jinping takes sharp jibe at US President Donald Trump, after he calls climate change as 'con job': 'Some countries acting...'
Trouble for Suryakumar Yadav as ICC launches investigation over India captain’s post-match remarks following Pakistan complaint
Jailer 2: Rajinikanth-starrer action comedy to release on this date in June 2026? Here's what we know
BSF opens India's 1st drone warfare school to meet evolving border threats post Op Sindoor, it is located in...
Virat Kohli emerges as India's most valued celebrity brand with Rs..., beats Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh; check rankings here
WORLD
Karki, a 73-year-old former chief justice of Nepal, promised to hold free and fair elections on March 5 next year and urged political parties to begin their preparations. The PM also announced a new legal voting age, which has been reduced. Read on to know more on this.
Nepal's new interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki addressed the nation for the first time on Thursday, September 25 since taking charge. Karki, a 73-year-old former chief justice of Nepal, promised to hold free and fair elections on March 5 next year and urged political parties to begin their preparations. The PM also announced a new legal voting age, which has been reduced 18 years to 16 years. Nepal witnessed deadly protests led by young demonstrators earlier this month, which toppled the country's previous government.
During her address to the nation, Karki vowed action against those involved in violence and destruction during the fierce protests, widely dubbed a "Gen Z" movement. She said her government was formed by bringing together "respected figures of society" under the mandate given by the public. "The people demanded an end to corruption, good governance, and development," Karki said in her address. "The government will act in line with those expectations," she added.
Protests erupted across Nepal earlier this month over a ban on social media platforms and soon spiraled into an anti-corruption movement, bringing down former PM KP Sharma Oli's government. At least 74 people were killed and hundreds others injured during the uprising. Gen Z protesters chose Karki as the country's new interim leader: She was sworn in on September 12 as the parliament was dissolved. Karki has set March 5, 2026 as the date for the next general election and said she would step down after that.