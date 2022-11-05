Nepal-India border to be sealed for 72 hours ahead of Nepalese general election

Nepalese border with India

Nepal's border with India will be closed for 72 hours on Saturday in an effort to keep criminals out of Nepal ahead of the nation's general election on November 20. On Saturday, representatives from both nations met in Nepal's Rupandehi district to discuss the upcoming House of Representatives election in neighbouring country Maharajganj. The meeting was reported by the district magistrate.

"A decision to seal the border for 72 hours from November 17 till 12 midnight of November 20 was taken at the meeting of the coordination committee of officials of the neighbouring districts of the two countries," he said.

Representatives from customs, immigration, the armed forces, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), local administration, and police from both nations were present at the conference.

It was also determined that the border would be patrolled more often in order to keep an eye out for any potentially disruptive elements.

Attendees at the coordination conference included the chief district officers for Nepal's Rupandehi, Kapilvastu, and West Nawalparasi districts, as well as the district magistrates and superintendents of police from India's Siddharthnagar and Maharajganj districts.

Near the districts of Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Bahraich, Sravasti, Balrampur, Sidhharthnagar, and Maharajganj, Uttar Pradesh's open border with Nepal stretches for 599.3 kilometres.

(With inputs from PTI)