Nepal: Hours after Sushila Karki sworn in as interim PM, Parliament dissolved, elections are scheduled for...

Hours after former Chief Justice Sushila Karki took the oath as Nepal's interim Prime Minister, its parliament was dissolved as fresh elections were scheduled to be held.

When Nepal finally chose former Chief Justice Sushila Karki as its interim Prime Minister, the politically chaotic country saw another upheaval as its Parliament was dissolved only hours after it. Fresh elections are scheduled for March 5, 2026. Soon after her oath, Sushila Karki convened a cabinet meeting at 11 pm in which she approved the dissolution of the parliament, said the President’s office. With this decision, the new interim government is now tasked with leading the country to fresh and fair elections.

The statement by the President’s office read, “Honourable President Shri Ram Chandra Poudel, as per the recommendation of Honourable Prime Minister Shri Sushila Karki, has dissolved the current House of Representatives with effect from 11:00 PM on Friday, Bhadra 27, 2082 BS. The date for the election of the new House of Representatives has been fixed as Thursday, Falgun 21, 2082 BS (i.e. 5 March 2026).” The President's Office also stated that the new cabinet has been given the mandate to restore order and prepare the country for the elections to the Federal Parliament scheduled for March 5, 2026.

How was Sushila Karki elected?

After a lot of juggling between potential contenders, including Balendra Shah, Karki took the oath earlier in the day at Sheetal Niwas, the presidential residence in Kathmandu, and became the first woman to hold the post of Prime Minister in Nepal. She was chosen through a public vote held by Gen Z leaders on the online platform Discord. She became popular among both the youth and the old political circles for her decisive career.

What happened in Nepal?

Last week saw the bloodiest political turmoil in Nepal after the country’s youth started anti-corruption protests, blaming the government of looting the country for years and expressing anger over the children of the politicians leading a lavish life, starting the trend of Nepo kids on the internet. Amid this, Nepal’s prime minister KP Sharma Oli resigned and fled the country. The youth torched many buildings, including the Parliament, luxury hotels and many more. Visuals of them beating some former ministers were shown.

How India reacted to Karki’s new role?

The Ministry of External Affairs of India issued a statement, welcoming the formation of the interim government in Nepal, hoping that the move would “help foster peace and stability” in the Himalayan nation. In its response, the MEA said India “will continue to work closely with Nepal for the well-being and prosperity of our two peoples and countries. We welcome the formation of a new Interim Government in Nepal, led by Right Honourable Mrs Sushila Karki. We are hopeful that this would help in fostering peace and stability. As a close neighbour, a fellow democracy and a long-term development partner, India will continue to work closely with Nepal for the well-being and prosperity of our two peoples and countries.”



(With inputs from ANI)