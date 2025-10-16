Nepal holds candlelight vigil for Bipin Joshi, student killed in Hamas captivity during Gaza war

Dozens of youths gathered at the Maitighar Mandala in capital Kathmandu to pay tribute to Joshi, who had been in Israel under the "Learn and Earn" programme and was abducted by the militant group on October 7, 2023. Read on for more on this.

Nepal on Wednesday evening held a candlelight vigil for Bipin Joshi, a student who was killed while in Hamas custody after being abducted in October 2023. Dozens of youths gathered at the Maitighar Mandala in Kathmandu to pay tribute to Joshi, who had been in Israel under the "Learn and Earn" scheme and was abducted by the militant group on October 7, 2023. "It is for Bipin Joshi. He actually lost his life two years back, but we came to know it recently following the formal announcement. For two years, we lived with the hope that Bipin Joshi would return. Though he won't be here physically, he will always be remembered," said Rakshya Bam, a participant in the candlelight vigil, speaking to ANI.

Israeli authorities confirmed Joshi's death on October 14 following the handover of the remains of those who died in Hamas captivity. On Tuesday, Nepali Foreign Secretary Amrit Bahadur Rai held a telephonic conversation with Eden Bar Tal, Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Israel. Bar Tal formally informed the Nepali side about the sad demise of Bipin Joshi, expressing condolences on behalf of the Israeli government to his family, the Government of Nepal, and the Nepali people. Hamas handed over Joshi's body to Israel on Monday through the Red Cross. The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) separately stated that Bipin Joshi, abducted at the age of 23 from a shelter in Kibbutz Alumim, was murdered in captivity during the first months of the Gaza war that began in October 2023.

A student under Israel's Learn and Earn Programme, Joshi was working at the Alumim kibbutz with 16 other Nepalis when Hamas launched its assault. During the attack, ten Nepalis were killed, five were injured, and one escaped unharmed. Joshi's whereabouts had been unknown until his death was confirmed. His name was missing from the list of 20 living hostages freed earlier under a US-brokered ceasefire deal. Israeli officials briefed Ambassador Pandit and Joshi's family in a virtual meeting on Monday regarding his death. Successive Nepali governments had pursued all possible diplomatic channels to secure Joshi's release, engaging with officials from Qatar, Jordan, Egypt, and the US. Joshi's family, who had travelled to Israel and the US seeking his release, are now awaiting the return of his body to Nepal.

