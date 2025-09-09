Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Who is Balendra Shah, Kathmandu mayor who might become Nepal's next PM?

Nepal New PM Balen Shah: The protests, which quickly spiraled into violence, forced the government to withdraw the controversial restrictions late at night.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Sep 09, 2025, 03:30 PM IST

Who is Balendra Shah, Kathmandu mayor who might become Nepal's next PM?
    Balen Shah: Nepal is witnessing some of its most intense youth-led protests in recent years, as anger over a temporary social media ban and deep-rooted corruption pushed thousands of Gen-Z demonstrators onto the streets on Monday. The protests, which quickly spiraled into violence, forced the government to withdraw the controversial restrictions late at night. By then, at least 19 people had been killed and more than 300 injured, according to local reports.

    Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has tendered his resignation from the post and now the name of Kathmandu Mayor Balendra Shah, widely known as Balen, is cropping up to become the new PM face.

    Though barred from joining the rally due to an under-28 age cap, the 33-year-old mayor voiced strong support for the movement in a Facebook post. “My full sympathy is with the youth,” he wrote, urging political leaders not to exploit the agitation for personal or party gains. His words struck a chord with young Nepalis, many of whom see him as the political alternative to the country’s entrenched leadership.

    Balen Shah: Civil engineer, rapper

    A civil engineer by training and a rapper by passion, Shah entered politics as an independent candidate in 2022, winning the mayoral election in Kathmandu against powerful party-backed opponents. He is known for zero tolerance on corruption, initiating reforms such as cleaning up city streets, improving public schooling and cracking down on tax-evading private institutions.

    Time's Top 100 Emerging Leaders

    Balen Shah has also drawn significant international attention. Time magazine named him among the Top 100 Emerging Leaders, while The New York Times praised his transparency and grassroots style of politics. His popularity has only grown among young Nepalis, who are increasingly frustrated with a political class they view as out of touch.

    With Nepal’s Gen-Z generation demanding systemic change, Balendra Shah’s profile as a reformist and youth-backed leader has positioned him as one of the most-watched political figures in the Indian subcontinent.

