Nepal Gen Z's pick Sushila Karki, Nepalese youth, make BIG statement on PM Modi amid political unrest

Negotiations are scheduled between the Nepalese Army, Nepal's President Ram Chandra Paudel, and representatives of Gen Z youth to determine the leadership of an interim government in Nepal amid ongoing political unrest. Know what Gen-Z's leader pick Sushila Karki, said about PM Modi.

In the aftermath of KP Sharma Oli’s government collapsing, the people of Nepal, especially the youth, have expressed a strong desire for a leader like Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take charge and lead the nation onwards. Amid this, the Gen Z protest leaders have chosen Nepal's former Chief Justice Sushila Karki as their unanimous nominee for the interim Prime Minister position. In the latest development, Sushila Karki expressed a favourable impression of PM Modi, while acknowledging Gen-Z’s trust in her to lead the interim government.



What did Nepal Gen-Z's leader pick Sushila Karki, say about PM Modi?

“Main Modi ji ko namaskar karti hoon (I greet Prime Minister Modi). I have a very good impression of Modi ji. The Gen-Z group led the recent movement in Nepal, and they trusted me to lead the government for a short period,” the ex-chief justice told she told CNN-News18. She went on to recall her time at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in Varanasi, where she earned her master's degree in political science in 1975. Describing herself as a ‘friend of India,’ Karki praised India's support for Nepal. "I studied in BHU… I have many friends in India. I still remember my teachers in BHU. The relationship with India is very good and it goes back many years. India has helped Nepal a lot. Indians always wish well for Nepal, “ she added.



Negotiations are scheduled for Wednesday between the Nepalese Army, Nepal's President Ram Chandra Paudel, and representatives of Gen Z youth to determine the leadership of an interim government amid ongoing political unrest, The Himalayan Post reported. Political analysts suggest that today's discussions are likely to formally endorse this decision. The talks will begin between Karki's team and the Army leadership, including Chief of Army Staff Ashok Raj Sigdel, and may proceed to the President's Office at Sheetal Niwas depending on how the situation unfolds.



Nepalese youth want 'Modi-like leader'

Meanwhile, several young Nepalese citizens shared their hopes, concerns, and vision for the country’s political future. One of them cited PM Modi as an ideal leader. “We appreciate what we have accomplished -- we removed the government within 35 hours. We want a leader like PM Modi who prioritises the country’s welfare. Over the last decade, India has undergone remarkable changes, and we want to see similar progress in Nepal. For now, a short-term government would be ideal, followed by proper elections,” said a young man who told IANS.

Some of the youths felt that a young leader could pull the nation out of the current mess. “Right now, Nepal needs a Prime Minister who is young and can unite everyone. Such a large movement has taken place, and instead of focusing on personal or political conflicts, all leaders should come together and discuss the real issues facing the country. Only with unity can Nepal move forward, “ said a Nepalese citizen. Another youth added, “Nepal should aspire to become a global power, similar to India. If we want to advance technologically and economically, we need a young and dynamic leader who can lead Nepal into the future.”



