Nepal Gen-Z protest: Sushila Karki poised to lead interim government, death toll rises to 30: Check key developments

Amid the ongoing turmoil in Nepal following PM KP Oli's resignation, ex-chief justice Sushila Karki's name has come up as one of the possible candidates to lead the new transitional government, sources told ANI. More than 5,000 youth joined a virtual meeting to choose the country’s next leader. The violent protest from September 8 has so far claimed 30 lives and left over 1000 people injured. A nationwide curfew had come into force from 6:00 am on Thursday, September 11. The Army noted that any further decisions will be made based on the developing security situation.

Here are the key developments in the Nepal Gen-Z protest:

1. Sushila Karki said she is prepared to lead, emphasising that the youth trusted her to guide the country through transition. Karki, 73, was appointed as Nepal's first woman Chief Justice in April 2016 and retired in June 2017. She was briefly suspended from the role of Chief Justice after the lawmakers from the then ruling parties — Nepali Congress and CPN (Maoist Centre) registered an impeachment motion at the House of Representatives in April 2017 against her for an alleged biased verdict. In another case, she was crucial to oust the powerful chief of the anti-corruption body over eligibility grounds. Many consider her a very strong-willed woman.

2. Kathmandu Mayor Balen Shah, in a Facebook post, expressed support for the proposal of Sushil Karki made by a group of Gen Z, stating that he does not wish to take leadership in the current interim arrangement and will instead lead through elections, while also urging the President to dissolve Parliament.



3. Amid the ongoing protest in Nepal, IndiGo has announced the resumption of its scheduled operations to Kathmandu, along with special relief flights aimed at assisting stranded passengers.In an official travel advisory, IndiGo said that beginning September 11, it will operate four daily scheduled flights to and from Kathmandu.



4. The death toll in the September 8 protest led by Gen-Z in Nepal has risen to 30, the Ministry of Health and Population announced on Wednesday evening. Issuing a release, the Health Ministry stated that 1,033 injuries have been recorded nationwide, out of which 713 injured individuals have already been discharged, while 55 were referred to other facilities for further treatment.



5. Nepal Police said that more than 13,500 inmates had escaped from prisons across the country on Tuesday and Wednesday as the police administration was paralysed during the Gen-Z protests across the country. “More than 500 people who were taken into custody for criminal investigations also escaped from the custody,” said Nepal Police Spokesperson DIG Binod Ghimire. According to him, the law-and-order situation remained largely stable on Wednesday across the country, with major incidents taking place in Kathmandu Valley.



6. The Nepal Civil Aviation Authority on Wednesday announced that Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport started flight services from Wednesday, lifting the suspension of flights imposed due to adverse circumstances. In an official statement, the authority said, "We hereby inform that the flights suspended due to adverse circumstances would now be lifted, which has been made in accordance with the decision of the Tribhuvan International Airport Security Committee meeting.”



7. Air India and IndiGo will operate additional flights to Kathmandu to bring back people stranded in the Nepal capital, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said on Wednesday.The minister also said that airlines have been advised to keep their fares within reasonable levels.



8. Global leaders, including PM Narendra Modi and China's leaders, called for restraint and stability in Nepal. Meanwhile, Nepal's former King Gyanendra expressed support for the youth's anti-corruption movement but condemned the violence and bloodshed.



9. The Nepalese Army arrested 27 individuals involved in looting, arson, and other violent acts during the Gen Z-led protests across Nepal, including in Kathmandu, The Himalayan Times reported on Wednesday. Additionally, security forces seized a large number of weapons, including 31 firearms of different kinds, along with magazines and ammunition, confiscating 23 from Kathmandu and eight from Pokhara, as reported by The Himalayan Times. The Army also confirmed that 23 Nepal Police officers and three civilians injured in recent clashes are being treated at military hospitals.



10. Nepal's protests turned violent, prompting PM KP Oli's resignation, as demonstrators torched key buildings, including the Parliament, President's office (Sital Niwas), and several government buildings. The protests, sparked by a social media ban on September 8, escalated into a broader anti-corruption movement. Properties damaged included the Hilton Hotel, former PM Jhalanath Khanal's residence, where his wife Rajyalaxmi Chitrakar succumbed to burn injuries, and Kantipur Media Group's headquarters.



(With inputs from agencies)