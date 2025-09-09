Nepal Gen-Z Protest: Prime Minister KP Oli resigns, leaves country amid political unrest

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Tuesday resigned amid massive Gen Z-led protests sweeping the country, according to reports. In his resignation letter, Oli said he resigned "to facilitate a solution to the problem and to help resolve it politically."

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Tuesday resigned amid massive Gen Z-led protests sweeping the country. Oli's secretariat confirmed his resignation, local media reported. The significant development comes after PM Oli called an all-party meeting in the evening after the situation in the country worsened following violent demonstrations that left 19 people dead and hundreds injured. Authorities reimposed curfew across the Kathmandu Valley after fresh tensions erupted on Tuesday.



The situation remains uncertain, with reports indicating the Army might intervene temporarily to restore order until a new government is established.



PM Oli resigns: What's next?



PM Oli's resignation doesn't mean the government's immediate collapse, considering the President's role as head of state. However, sources suggest President Ram Chandra Poudel may also step down soon, paving the way for a full government overhaul, as reported by NDTV.



In his resignation letter, Oli said he resigned "to facilitate a solution to the problem and to help resolve it politically." The protests continued in Nepal for the second day despite the government announcing that it had lifted the ban on social media platforms. The demonstrators demanded Oli's ouster and the government's dismissal after 20 people were killed on Monday and over 250 were injured on Monday.

Oli's resignation was confirmed hours after protesters invaded government buildings and bungalows allotted to other members of the government and set them on fire. Four ministers had earlier resigned from the government.



Protestors continued protesting in Nepal

At least 19 protesters died in clashes with police, and hundreds of others sustained injuries in Kathmandu and surrounding towns in agitations led by the country's youth against the government’s corruption and social media ban on Monday. On Monday alone, 19 protesters were killed and around 500 were injured during clashes around the Federal Parliament and other sites in Kathmandu, The Himalayan Times reported. The government lifted the ban late last night after violent clashes, but just hours later, protesters gathered in Kathmandu to renew their protest, alleging government corruption. The violent Gen Z protesters entered the Singha Durbar premises on Tuesday after breaking through its western gate, reported The Himalayan Times. According to The Himalayan Times, witnesses reported that the crowd forced its way past the main gates into the country's central administrative complex. Singha Durbar is the seat of Nepal's government’s various ministries and offices. The breach came amid the intensifying protests in the country. Authorities have already imposed curfews in key areas of the capital following the deaths of 19 protesters in Monday's demonstration.



