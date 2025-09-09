Nepal Gen-Z protest: PM KP Oli issues first statement after lifting social media ban amid heightened Indo-Nepal border security

In his first statement, PM Oli blamed "infiltrating" groups behind Monday's violence rather than taking responsibility for the incident. He announced the formation of a probe committee to investigate the protest, with a report expected within two weeks.

Nepal’s Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli has issued his first formal statement after lifting the ban on social media, after 19 protestors on were killed on Monday, who were on the streets demanding measures to curb corruption and end the ban. Expressing his grief, PM Oli said he was “deeply saddened by the tragic incident that occurred during the demonstration organised by members of the Gen-Z generation today.” He explained that the government had expected the youth to peacefully express their demands, but claimed the protests were disrupted by groups with vested interests.



Nepal PM blames 'infiltrating groups' behind violent protest

“Since we are confident that our children and generations will put forth their demands peacefully, the situation arising out of infiltration from various interest centers in the protest led to the tragic situation of civilian deaths. The government was not negative towards the demands put forth by the Zen-G generation. We were listening to the demands of the Gen-G generation," the statement said. Oli rather blamed "infiltrating" groups behind Monday's violence rather than taking responsibility for the incident. He announced the formation of a probe committee to investigate the protest, with a report expected within two weeks.



"The Prime Minister will not resign now," Prithivi Subba Gurung, the Minister for Communication, Information and Technology, who is also the government spokesperson, confirmed. Following the government's decision, the social media sites, including Facebook, YouTube and X, have been accessible past midnight on Tuesday.

Nepal protest over social media ban: 19 killed, over 300 injured

The protestors, especially college and school-going students, had pointed to a broader frustration over shrinking economic opportunities and persistent corruption. At least 17 people were killed in the capital city of Kathmandu, while two others died in the eastern city of Itahari. The protest under the banner of Gen-Z Nepal saw a spree of shooting by the security forces as they tried to break into the parliament. Police had indiscriminately fired upon the protestors with live rounds, followed by tear gas.



UNHRO expresses concern

Following the incident, the embassies of Australia, Finland, France, Japan, the Republic of Korea, the United Kingdom, and the United States in Nepal have issued a joint statement expressing deep sorrow over the violence that erupted during Monday's Gen-Z-led protests in Kathmandu and other parts of the country. The United Nations Human Rights Office (UNHRO) has also called for a prompt and transparent investigation into the killing and injury of protesters during demonstrations in Nepal on Monday. The UN body expressed concern over what it described as "deeply worrying allegations of unnecessary or disproportionate use of force" by security forces. It urged authorities to respect and ensure the rights to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression.

Security beefs up across Indo-Nepal border

Security agencies in India have stepped up vigilance along the Indo-Nepal border following large-scale violent protests in Nepal. In Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sankalp Sharma said strict monitoring is in place. Similarly, in Darjeeling, West Bengal, the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has tightened security at the Panitanki Indo-Nepal border. Additional checks and patrolling are being carried out to prevent any untoward incidents as tensions continue to rise across Nepal.



