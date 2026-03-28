Nepal: Former PM KP Sharma Oli arrested over Gen Z protest case day after Balen Shah’s oath

Former Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli was arrested over his role in the 2025 protest crackdown that left dozens dead.

In a major political development, former Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli was taken into custody early Saturday in connection with a culpable homicide case linked to the deadly suppression of the 2025 youth-led protests. Authorities confirmed that Ramesh Lekhak was also arrested in the same case. Both leaders were detained from their residences in Bhaktapur and could face charges carrying prison terms of up to 10 years if convicted.

Crackdown on ‘Gen Z’ Protests Under Scrutiny

The arrests stem from the government’s response to the September 2025 protests, widely referred to as the 'Gen Z revolution.' The movement initially began as a push for digital freedoms but quickly transformed into a broader uprising against corruption, unemployment, and political instability.

The demonstrations were met with a forceful state response, resulting in widespread violence. At least 76 people were killed and more than 2,000 were injured during the unrest. A particularly controversial incident on the first day of protests saw security forces open fire for hours, leading to the deaths of at least 19 demonstrators.

Probe Panel Holds Leadership Accountable

A high-level investigative commission tasked with examining the violence recommended legal action against Oli and several other officials. The panel concluded that as head of government, Oli bore responsibility for failing to prevent the excessive use of force.

The report emphasised that leadership accountability extends to both decisions and inaction during crises. It also called for action against former police chief Chandra Kuber Khapung and multiple other officials involved in the crackdown.

Oli Rejects Findings

Oli has strongly denied the allegations, dismissing the commission’s conclusions as politically motivated. He described the report as biased and damaging to his reputation, accusing it of promoting what he termed 'hate-driven politics.'

Political Shift After Elections

The arrests come shortly after a dramatic shift in Nepal’s political landscape. Balen Shah, a former rapper-turned-politician, was sworn in as Prime Minister following a decisive electoral victory. In the March 5 general elections, Shah defeated Oli in Jhapa-5, a constituency long considered a stronghold of Oli’s party.

Uncertain Legal and Political Road Ahead

With the possibility of formal charges looming, the case marks a significant moment in Nepal’s efforts to address accountability for past violence. The outcome could have lasting implications for the country’s political future and its handling of public dissent.