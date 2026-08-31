Nepal Floods: Rescue efforts intensify as over 900 die; China data sharing under scrutiny

Nepal plans to seek a formal agreement with China for more frequent information on rainfall, river levels, avalanches, landslides and glacial lakes, potentially every 10 minutes, as per a Reuters report.

Nepal's ‌rescue teams, with the help of Chinese and Indian experts, have intensified efforts to reach hundreds of people ‌believed to be trapped inside blocked hydropower project tunnels following a catastrophic flash flood on the Nepal-Tibet border. The Himalayan flood, blamed on a glacier ​collapse, killed more than 900 people and nearly 5,000 are still missing. Amid the scale of the disaster, concerns have resurfaced over cooperation between Nepal and China in monitoring glaciers, glacial lakes and other hazards in the remote Himalayan region.

Rescue operation intensifies

According to Reuters, Nepali officials ‌said that the focus was on reaching the 933 workers believed to be trapped at 11 hydropower projects, including many in tunnels, in the two hard-hit districts of Rasuwa and Nuwakot. Using excavators, controlled blasts, searchlights and other equipment, the rescue team is trying to clear mud and debris from blocked hydropower tunnels. So far, teams have recovered three bodies from two tunnels, while several other sections remain buried and inaccessible. Nearly 21,000 security personnel are involved in Nepal’s rescue operations, while China has deployed more than 2,100 rescuers and allocated 220 million yuan for relief efforts.

Rescue work has been repeatedly disrupted by bad weather and reported fears have surfaced that glacial lakes and landslides could trigger fresh flooding. According to reports, an impact crater near the glacier collapse site has expanded to 174,000 square metres and contains an estimated 2.5 million cubic metres of water, raising concerns about a possible chain reaction downstream.

Concerns over China-Nepal disaster data sharing

Chinese state media attributed the disaster to glacier instability linked to long-term global warming. Nepali officials have raised concerns that China did not share enough information about glacier risks and water levels. On May 27, officials and experts from Nepal and China met in Kathmandu to discuss cooperation on floods, glaciers, weather-related hazards and disaster response. The two sides discussed mapping hazards and creating inventories of glacial lakes to improve disaster preparedness.

However, Beijing said it has maintained good cooperation with Nepal and provided meteorological and hydrological information on time. China’s World Meteorological Centre warned Nepal 12 days before the flood about heavy rainfall and possible landslides and flash floods. The flood destroyed at least four monitoring stations, making it difficult for Nepali authorities to track the disaster as it moved downstream. The torrent travelled around 168 km downstream, damaging 19 bridges and about 40 km of highway and affecting more than 10% of Nepal’s power-generation capacity.

Meanwhile, Nepal plans to seek a formal agreement with China for more frequent information on rainfall, river levels, avalanches, landslides and glacial lakes, potentially every 10 minutes, as per a Reuters report. Nepali officials say stronger cross-border monitoring and faster information sharing are essential to ensure early warnings and prevent future loss of life.

(With inputs from Reuters)