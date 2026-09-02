Nepal Floods: PM Balen Shah seeks climate compensation from India, China, US, likely to raise issue at UNGA meet

Nepal seeks climate compensation from US, India, China as top emitters after deadly Bhotekoshi River flash floods from glacial collapse on Tibet-Nepal border. 1100 bodies recovered, 4500 missing across 3 districts.

Nepal is seeking "climate-related compensation" from the United States, India, and China -- which the Himalayan nation named as the major greenhouse emitters -- for deadly flash floods in the Bhotkoshi River that swept away villages across at least three districts in the country a week ago. So far, emergency teams have recovered more than 1,100 bodies. However, nearly 4,500 people still remain missing after the gigantic wave of freezing water, rocks, and debris triggered by a high-altitude glacial collapse roared down the Tibet-Nepal border last week.

'Not charity, moral liability': Nepal Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal

Launching a diplomatic pitch to seek international monetary assistance, Nepal Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal asserted that post-disaster aid should be treated as a matter of "moral liability," "not charity."

"We are paying the ultimate price for a global crisis we did not create. The rapid melting of glaciers and these catastrophic mountain tsunamis are direct consequences of global climate change," he said, per excerpts of his interview published by PTI. "This is not a matter of charity; it is a matter of legal and moral liability."

Nepal approaches Loss and Damage Fund, India stands on climate equity

Nepal has formally approached the board of the Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage, seeking urgent financial assistance following the catastrophic flash flood in the Bhotekoshi river basin on August 26. The mechanism was established at COP27 in 2022 and operationalised at COP28.

A letter jointly signed by Nepal's Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle and Forests and Agriculture Minister Geeta Chaudhary has sought an urgent response. "The full scale of economic and non-economic loss and damage has yet to be determined; however, preliminary information indicates that the consequences are extensive and exceed Nepal's immediate response capacity," the letter said.

India has repeatedly emphasised climate equity and highlighted its relatively low per capita emissions.