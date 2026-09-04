Nepal Floods: Miraculous rescue of two from mud-filled tunnel nine days after deluge

Sharing the update on Facebook, Rastriya Swatantra Party lawmaker and engineer Shri Ram Neupane, who is involved in the rescue efforts, said the rescued workers are mechanical foreman Sanjay Sah and mechanical supervisor Kabir Maharjan. Sah was rescued first, then Maharjan.

Rescue workers rescue one person from inside the tunnel of the Trishuli 3A hydel project (Photo/Nepalese Army)

More than a week after catastrophic flash floods, two people were pulled out alive from the Trishuli 3A Hydropower Station tunnel in Nepal's Rasuwa. Officials said voices of more trapped workers have been heard from deep inside, raising hopes that the survivor count may rise.

Sharing the update on Facebook, Rastriya Swatantra Party lawmaker and engineer Shri Ram Neupane, who is involved in the rescue efforts, said the rescued workers are mechanical foreman Sanjay Sah and mechanical supervisor Kabir Maharjan. Sah was rescued first, then Maharjan.

#WATCH | Nepal | Rescue workers rescue one person from inside the tunnel of the Trishuli 3A hydel project



Video source: Nepali Army pic.twitter.com/H73CLoPhL5 — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2026

In an earlier Facebook post, Neupane said the rescue team heard more than one voice from inside as they advanced deeper into the tunnel.

“Information has been received from the rescue team that the voices of people have been heard from inside. When the rescue team said, ‘Don’t panic, we are rescuing you,’ a response was received from inside,” he said.

Neupane said teams from the Nepali Army and Armed Police Force were intensifying their efforts and entering the tunnel as part of the rescue operation.

“Receiving information that people are speaking from inside the tunnel is a promising sign,” he said, expressing hope that those trapped would be rescued safely.

Expressing gratitude to the Nepali Army, Armed Police, technical teams and other rescuers, Neupane said he hoped “good news of a safe rescue” would come soon.

While damaged infrastructure, poor weather and challenges in reaching the underground facilities have hampered rescue work, the Nepali Army and Armed Police Force have stepped up efforts to access the tunnel.

Heavy machines and specialised equipment have been pressed into service to remove mud and debris choking the underground passages.

Even as this ray of hope emerged, a grim discovery was made at another hydropower project.

Meanwhile, at least 1,259 people have died and over 5,000 are missing after devastating flash floods, believed to have been triggered by a glacier collapse, the country’s disaster management agency said.

On the Tibet side of the border, China said as of late Wednesday that 21 people were killed and 541 were missing.

Local authorities said around 900 workers are missing from 12 hydropower projects in Nepal, and about 500 of them are believed to be trapped in tunnels.