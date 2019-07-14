Nepal floods death toll touches 43

Rain-fed rivers have also started to erode embankments putting nearby settlements at high risk of flooding

Heavy monsoon rains for the past few days have left many settlements at high risk of floods and landslides in several places in Nepal. Transportation has also been disrupted in all major highways.

#UPDATE Nepal Police: 43 people dead, 24 missing, & 20 injured due to flooding and landslide in the country, following incessant rainfall. pic.twitter.com/S4gtQGUjJA — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2019

"The rain-triggered disasters have caused havoc across the country," the Nepal Police said in its news bulletin.

Deaths were reported from various districts, including Lalitpur, Kavre, Kotang, Bhojpur and Makanpur.

The death toll has reached 43, authorities said. Meanwhile, human resources and equipment from police officers have been mobilised in the areas affected by rain-triggered disasters.

"The works related to rescue operation have been intensified," a senior Home Ministry official said. It is estimated that around 6,000 people have been badly affected by floodwaters that inundated their houses.