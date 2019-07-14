Headlines

Remember Dilip Doshi, once played for India with broken foot? He became crorepati businessman

Explained: Why did Chandrayaan 2 fail? Can these mistakes be repeated in ISRO’s Chandrayaan 3?

Meet Isha Ambani’s close aide, chosen by Mukesh Ambani to lead multi-crore Reliance business, his salary is…

Delhi excise policy: SC to hear Manish Sisodia’s bail plea on July 14 amid wife’s health emergency

Instagram Thread to get auto-delete posts feature, here’s how it will work

Homeviral

viral

Nepal floods death toll touches 43

Rain-fed rivers have also started to erode embankments putting nearby settlements at high risk of flooding

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 14, 2019, 08:27 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Heavy monsoon rains for the past few days have left many settlements at high risk of floods and landslides in several places in Nepal. Transportation has also been disrupted in all major highways.

Rain-fed rivers have also started to erode embankments putting nearby settlements at high risk of flooding.

"The rain-triggered disasters have caused havoc across the country," the Nepal Police said in its news bulletin.

Deaths were reported from various districts, including Lalitpur, Kavre, Kotang, Bhojpur and Makanpur.

The death toll has reached 43, authorities said. Meanwhile, human resources and equipment from police officers have been mobilised in the areas affected by rain-triggered disasters.

"The works related to rescue operation have been intensified," a senior Home Ministry official said. It is estimated that around 6,000 people have been badly affected by floodwaters that inundated their houses. 