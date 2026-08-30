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Nepal floods: Death toll surges past 700, search for survivors continues

Nepal’s deadly flash floods have so far killed 734 people and left over 2,400 missing, as thousands of security personnel continue rescue operations.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Aug 30, 2026, 12:31 PM IST

Nepal floods: Death toll surges past 700, search for survivors continues
Nepal flood death toll crosses 700; search continues. (Screengrab from viral clip)
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Four days after Nepal witnessed deadly flash floods, the death toll from the Bhote Koshi disaster has rose to 734, while over 2,400 still remain missing or out of contact. According to the August 30, 9 AM data by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA), Chitwan reported the highest number of recovered bodies at 259, followed by Nawalparasi East with 184, Nawalparasi West, Gorkha with 5, Nuwakot wth 52, Dhading with 50, Tanahun with 36, and Rasuwa with 13.

Notably, out of the 2,419 missing individuals, 589 are foreign nationals, while 127 are Nepalis accompanying foreign tourists. Several people are undergoing treatment who were injured in the disaster.

Nearly 20,000 personnel deployed for rescue operations

The NDRRMA on Sunday also issued a public safety warning following reports of a sudden increase in the water flow of the Bhote Koshi River.

A total of 19,895 security personnel have been deployed for search and rescue operations. The deployment includes 8,399 Nepal Army personnel, 7,293 Nepal Police personnel, and 4,203 Armed Police Force personnel.

Nearly 8,200 individuals have been rescued so far, including 2,974 by the Nepal Army, 2,699 by Nepal Police, and 2,513 by the Armed Police Force. The Balen Shah-led Nepal government has provided Rs 1 crore each to Rasuwa and Nuwakot, Rs 50 lakh for Dhading and Rs 6.75 crore to 15 local municipalities as cash assistance.

India sends fourth relief flight to Kathmandu

Meanwhile, India on Sunday sent its 4th relief flight to Kathmandu, delivering 11 tonnes of essential supplies alongside specialised personnel to support ongoing rescue operations. With this latest dispatch, India has so far airlifted a total of 68.5 tonnes of relief material to Kathmandu, which consisted of essential medicines, portable generator sets, food packets, water purification tablets, and heavy technical equipment.

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