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Nepal floods: Death toll rises to 1355, tunnel rescue faces challenges; key updates

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Nepal floods: Death toll rises to 1355, tunnel rescue faces challenges; key updates

Nepal’s rescue operations are continuing despite the scale and complexity of the disaster, with International Tunnelling and Underground Space Association president Mr Dix describing the situation as unlike anything he had faced before.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 07, 2026, 02:31 PM IST

Nepal floods: Death toll rises to 1355, tunnel rescue faces challenges; key updates
Nepal floods: Death toll rises to 1355, tunnel rescue faces challenges; key updates (Source:ANI)
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The devastating flash floods in Nepal have so far killed 1,355 people, according to the latest figures released by Nepal’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA).  More than 5,500 missing across the two countries, with hundreds of hydropower workers among them, as rescue efforts are now in their thirteenth day. The nation is observing a day of national mourning on Monday in honour of victims in devastating floods which struck on August 26. 

The national flag is being flown at half-mast at government offices across the country, as well as at Nepali embassies and diplomatic missions abroad.

Rescue operations face challenges

Nepal’s rescue operations are continuing despite the scale and complexity of the disaster, with International Tunnelling and Underground Space Association president Mr Dix describing the situation as unlike anything he had faced before. He said, "Not one rescue, but multiple potential rescues, unfolding at the same time, in different places, each with its own dangers, uncertainties, and lives that may still be saved, " as quoted by AFP.   Foreign experts from China, India and South Korea are also assisting Nepali teams, including Dix, who advised during the 2023 rescue of 41 workers trapped for 17 days inside the collapsed Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand. 

Nepal Army spokesman Raja Ram Basnet said rescue efforts were continuing “with the same tempo we had on day one”, with teams conducting searches on the ground, from the air and inside tunnels to ensure no one remains stranded. The rescue of three workers trapped deep inside tunnels, two Nepalis on Friday and a Chinese national on Saturday, has raised hopes of finding more survivors. 

Nepali Army, Nepal Police, Armed Police Force (APF), government agencies, local communities and international teams are involved in rescue operations. Prime Minister Balendra Shah said security forces have rescued 13,391 people through air and ground operations. However, 82 security personnel remain unaccounted for — 45 from the Army, 25 from Nepal Police and 12 from the APF. An Indian forensic team has processed more than 400 DNA samples in Kathmandu and generated around 70 DNA profiles to assist identification efforts. 

Fresh flood alert

Meanwhile, a fresh flood alert has been issued along the Budhigandaki basin after the Therang River in Gorkha swept away four houses and a suspension bridge, potentially affecting tourists trekking in the Manaslu region.

 

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