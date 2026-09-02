Nepal Floods: Death toll crosses 1,100; China warns of more ice breaks near Chhochen river

Nepal has released NPR 1 billion for relief and rehabilitation, with DNA identification efforts underway with assistance from a 19-member Indian forensic team.

Nepal’s devastating floods have raised fresh concerns over the growing threat of glacial disasters across the Himalayas, with the death toll climbing to 1,127 on Wednesday. Chinese authorities have warned that ice formations around the Chhochen River crater remain at risk of breaking, while UNDP estimates millions at risk of glacial flood disasters across the Himalayas.

Nepal floods: Death toll

Nearly 16 lakh people have been affected by the devastating Bhotekoshi floods, with the death toll reaching 1,093 and nearly 4,000 people still missing, according to Nepal's preliminary situation report. As per the Nepal Police, the casualty count went up to 1127, with a total of 45 bodies having been recovered from Rasuwa, 155 from Nuwakot, 59 from Dhading, 348 from Chitwan, 66 from Gorkha, 38 from Tanahun, 217 from Nawalparasi East and 190 from Nawalparasi West. The Nepal Police also reported that nine bodies have been recovered in India. Of the bodies recovered, only 95 have so far been handed over to their families after identification.

Warnings

A senior UN official warned that the Himalayan region faces increasing risks from devastating glacial floods, and that the number of people vulnerable to such disasters across the Himalayas runs into millions. Researchers had identified 47 potentially dangerous glacial lakes across Nepal, China and India in 2020, although the actual number is now believed to be significantly higher. It is being reported that future glacial floods could severely disrupt hydroelectric power systems and render some riverbank settlements uninhabitable.

Meanwhile, Chinese authorities have warned that ice formations around the Chhochen River crater remain at risk of breaking, potentially triggering another major disaster. A barrier lake formed after a mudslide at Xizang's Gyirong Port is, however, reportedly draining naturally after the blockage was largely cleared, with its surface area shrinking to 99,000 square metres by Saturday morning.

Bihar authorities issued a warning over unidentified fish carried by floodwaters from Nepal.

Rescue operation

Nepal has released NPR 1 billion for relief and rehabilitation, with DNA identification efforts underway with assistance from a 19-member Indian forensic team. The floods have damaged around 431 MW of Nepal’s power-generation capacity, affecting hydropower exports, while rescuers continue efforts to reach nearly 300 trapped workers.

India has stepped up relief efforts, sending a fifth aircraft carrying an 11-member rescue team, specialised equipment and 5.5 tonnes of medicines, while 163 Indians have been rescued from Nepal. Five Nepalese flood victims recovered from Uttar Pradesh’s Gandak River were handed over to Nepal Police, while around 75 US citizens remain unaccounted for.

(With inputs from ANI)