Nepal floods: 85 Indians among 117 tourists rescued, death toll reaches 538

Nepal’s flood death toll has crossed 500, while a fresh dam breach and an overflowing barrier lake in Tibet have raised fears of another wave of flooding.

Nepal is facing a fresh threat even as rescue teams continue searching for people missing after devastating floods and landslides earlier this week.

At least 538 people have died in Nepal and China following the disaster, with hundreds still missing on both sides of the border. Authorities are now warning people living near the rivers to move to safer, higher ground after a dam upstream in Tibet reportedly burst.

Fresh flood threat after Tibet dam breach

Nepal Police issued an alert on Friday after receiving information about a dam breach upstream in Tibet. The warning has raised concerns that another surge of water could reach flood-hit areas. Rescue workers and residents have been asked to leave vulnerable locations and move to higher ground.

The situation has also affected rescue efforts at a hydropower project, where around 100 people are reportedly trapped inside a tunnel. Teams are continuing efforts to reach them.

Barrier lake overflows near China-Nepal border

A separate concern has emerged near China’s Gyirong border port, where a natural lake formed after debris blocked a river following the floods. China’s state broadcaster CCTV reported that the lake had started overflowing, prompting authorities to suspend rescue operations in the area temporarily.

The barrier lake reportedly contained around 2 million cubic metres of water as of Thursday morning. Officials are worried that if the debris holding the water breaks, a large volume of water could rush downstream towards Nepal.

The development comes as the country is still struggling to cope with the destruction caused by the earlier floods.

Nepal flood death toll continues to rise

The floods and landslides struck Nepal on August 26, with Rasuwa district near the China border among the worst-affected areas.

The Bhotekoshi and Trishuli river corridors were hit by powerful flows of water, mud and debris. Homes, roads, bridges and other infrastructure were damaged or completely swept away.

At least 475 people had been confirmed dead in Nepal, while around 1,500 people were reported missing in the earlier count. The latest overall toll, including deaths reported in China, has now reached at least 538.

Authorities expect the number of casualties to increase as rescue teams reach areas that remain difficult to access.

Hundreds of Indians remain uncontactable

The disaster has also affected a large number of Indian nationals. As of Thursday, around 290 Indians in Nepal were still uncontactable, while 84 had been rescued. Among those rescued were 63 workers associated with the Trishuli-I hydropower project and 21 people from Tamil Nadu.

Nepal’s Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal had earlier said nearly 300 Indian tourists were missing. The latest update from the Nepal Tourism Board puts the number of missing Indian nationals at 178.

Foreign nationals among the missing

The disaster has affected tourists and visitors from several countries. Authorities said 826 people were missing in Nepal, while another 558 were reported missing in Tibet. The missing foreign nationals include citizens of India, Australia, Britain, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Portugal, South Africa, South Korea and the United States.

With rescue operations continuing and another possible flood threat emerging from upstream, authorities on both sides of the border remain on high alert.