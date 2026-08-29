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Nepal floods: 626 dead, 2,426 still missing as rescue race continues

Nepal’s flood crisis has worsened, with the death toll reaching 626 and 2,426 people still missing as rescue teams continue searching affected areas amid heavy rain.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Aug 29, 2026, 12:13 PM IST

Nepal floods: 626 dead, 2,426 still missing as rescue race continues
Nepal floods have claimed 626 lives so far (Screengrab from viral clip)
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The death toll in the Bhote Koshi flood-related disaster in Nepal has reached 626, while 2,426 people are still missing, according to the data provided by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA). In the latest figures as of 10 AM on August 29, the highest number of bodies recovered is from Chitwan, where 233 bodies, including various human remains, were found.

Nawalparasi East reported 158 deaths, followed by Nuwakot with 51, Gorkha with 48, Nawalparasi West with 47, Dhading with 45, Tanahun with 31, Rasua with 13, and other affected areas.

Over 2,400 people still missing

Among the 2,426 missing people, 27 are Nepal Police personnel, 45 are Nepal Army personnel, 12 are Armed Police Force personnel, 15 are Customs Office personnel, and four are Immigration Office personnel.

A total of 4,451 people have been rescued so far, including 191 people rescued from hydropower tunnels and 517 people evacuated by air on Saturday. Apart from these, 129 foreign nationals have also been rescued.

Meanwhile, the recent disaster has also damaged telecommunication infrastructure, with 198 telephone towers damaged. Out of these, 145 have been restored so far and brought back into operation.

Nepal deploys over 15,000 personnel for rescue

A total of 15,224 security personnel have been deployed for search and rescue operations, including 4,811 Nepal Police personnel, 6,755 Nepal Army personnel, and 3,658 Armed Police Force personnel. As part of its relief efforts, the Nepal government has released cash assistance of Rs 1 crore each for Rasua and Nuwakot regions, Rs 50 lakh for Dhading, and Rs 6.75 crore for 15 municipalities.

Rescue operations suspended amid heavy rain

Meanwhile, the rescue operations in Nepal's Trishuli region have been temporarily suspended due to heavy rain, which raised the river level, forcing authorities to halt helicopter operations. On Saturday morning, the Nepal Police informed that the road section between Kathmandu and Mugling is fully operational, with only a one-kilometre stretch at Baireni Bazar in Dhading operating under one-way traffic.

(With inputs from ANI)

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