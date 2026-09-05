Nepal floods: 2 trapped in Bhote Koshi for 10 days rescued alive, watch viral clip

Ten days after devastating flash floods struck Nepal, two people, including a foreign national, were rescued alive from a tunnel. Check out the viral video.

The popular phrase 'When God has a plan, even death has to wait' perfectly fits in this case where two people, including one foreign national, were rescued alive from the tunnel of Apar Trishuli 1, 10 days after the Bhote Koshi flash floods wreaked havoc in Nepal.

According to a video shared by the official X handle of the Nepali Army, a man can be seen being brought out of the tunnel and taken to a helicopter for a medical checkup. The rescue operations in Nepal are still in full swing and several people are being rescued alive after the devastation of the flash floods that have already claimed over 1,344 lives.

See the viral clip:

In addition, the Nepal Police said that they, along with the Armed Police Force, successfully rescued one woman from Betrawati 10, Vidur Nuwakot District. The Nepalese police also shared clips of a temporary field hospital, which is being used as a Sample Collection Centre for DNA testing.

On Friday as well, two individuals were rescued alive from a tunnel at the Trishuli 3A hydropower project. Meanwhile, the military engineering units are constructing a rope bridge over the swollen Tadi River to restore ground connectivity to areas that were cut off from the national road network. Along with this, air operations are working around the clock under hazardous conditions to deliver aid and rescue stranded residents.

Meanwhile, India has also been assisting Nepal in the Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations. The Indian tunnel rescue team is working in close coordination with the Nepal Army to drain accumulated water and dig deeper into the shaft.

(With inputs from ANI)