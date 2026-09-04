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Nepal Floods: 2 hydropower workers rescued after 9 days; Sanjay Sah chanted ‘Hare Krishna’ while trapped

In the Nepal Hydropower project rescue project, two workers were pushed out alive from the tunnel nine days after a catastrophic flood hit the country leaving more than 1100 people killed.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 04, 2026, 06:31 PM IST

Nepal Floods: 2 hydropower workers rescued after 9 days; Sanjay Sah chanted ‘Hare Krishna’ while trapped
Nepal Floods: 2 hydropower workers rescued after 9 days; Sanjay Sah chanted ‘Hare Krishna’ while trapped
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Two hydropower workers in Nepal were rescued on Friday (September 4, 2026) after nine days from tunnels buried by debris in catastrophic flooding more than a week ago, Nepali government Ministers said. The two workers, identified as Sanjay Sah and Kabir Maharjan, were among the first workers rescued from the hydropower projects since the disaster, although a small group had managed to escape from another tunnel hours after it struck. 

Two workers rescued alive from tunnel

Sanjay Sah, a 30-year-old worker, spent nine days trapped inside a tunnel after the disaster, reportedly chanting the ‘Hare Krishna’ mantra and hoping to be rescued. His rescue came on Krishna Janmashtami, the Hindu festival marking the birth of Lord Krishna.

Sah, an employee of the Nepal Electricity Authority and a foreman from Saptari district in Madhesh province, was working in the control room when the disaster struck. He initially stayed behind because he felt responsible for ensuring the safety of other workers. After receiving information about the disaster upstream, he warned others to escape, but by the time he tried to flee, the floodwaters had already blocked his way. He remained trapped in darkness for nine days and was able to communicate with three or four workers nearby by speaking or making noises. He also raised concerns that more workers could still be trapped deeper inside the long tunnel, including near the powerhouse, and said the force of the floodwater may have carried some people further inside.

Kabir Maharjan, 45, a mechanical supervisor at the project, was airlifted to Nepal Army Hospital in Chhauni, Kathmandu, for further treatment due to health complications.

Nepal floods: Rescue operation underway

Meanwhile, the Nepal Army-led security command has continued search and rescue operations using specialised equipment. Officials believe at least 900 people remain trapped in tunnels linked to six hydropower projects along the Trishuli River. More than 600 people working at 11 hydropower projects remain missing, as per the Independent Power Producers’ Association of Nepal. 


The flash floods, triggered by an ice-rock avalanche near the Nepal-Tibet border on August 26, devastated towns and villages in northern and central Nepal. At least 1,287 people have been killed, 5,083 people are reported missing, and thousands more have been displaced in Nepal. In Tibet, China has reported a death toll of 21, with 541 others listed as missing.

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