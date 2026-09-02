Nepal flood survivor alleges Chinese supervisor escaped hydro tunnel amid rescue operation

At least 40 people are still missing at Trishuli-3A, while over 900 workers from flood-hit hydropower projects remain unaccounted for. Rescue teams are in a race against time to reach workers stuck inside tunnels blocked by mud and debris.

A survivor of Nepal’s severe flash floods has claimed that a Chinese supervisor ran away from a mud-filled tunnel at the Trishuli-3A Hydropower Station when workers sought his help to get out, leaving hundreds stranded inside. The hydropower project is being built by China’s Power China Corporation, which supervises the engineering operations.

At least 40 people are still missing at Trishuli-3A, while over 900 workers from flood-hit hydropower projects remain unaccounted for. Rescue teams are in a race against time to reach workers stuck inside tunnels blocked by mud and debris.

What Nepal flood survivor said?

Survivor Raj Chhetri said he and other workers were in Tunnel No. 3 when the flash floods struck. He claimed he asked a Chinese supervisor for permission to leave after hearing a loud noise and sensing danger, but the supervisor told him he would “go and see” and then left the tunnel himself.

“I asked the Chinese supervisor to let us out. He said, ‘I’ll go and see,’ and then he fled,” he alleged.

Damaged infrastructure, poor weather and difficulty accessing underground facilities have complicated rescue operations. At Trishuli-3A, teams are using heavy equipment and specialised techniques to reach tunnels covered in mud and debris.

Chhetri said a strong surge of water, mud and debris rushed into the tunnel and swept away workers, vehicles and belongings. He said he ran toward the tunnel mouth and escaped. “Four of us fled. Two are still missing,” he said.

265 people were working in Tunnel No. 3

He said around 265 people were working in Tunnel No. 3 at the time of the floods. Bodies were lying inside the tunnel and survivors could be heard crying for help, he said.

“The bodies of many hydropower workers are lying in the tunnel above. Many are still alive. We could hear cries of ‘Save, save’,” Chhetri said. He described the ordeal as a desperate choice between trying to save others and saving his own life.

'Slept under a tree': said Nepal flood survior

After escaping, Chhetri said he and other survivors spent the first few days in the forest, sleeping under a tree. They had no mobile phones and the area had no mobile network, he alleged.

He said without communication, workers could not let their families know they had survived. Chhetri said he managed to contact his family only after connectivity was restored.

Chhetri also accused China regarding the flood risk. “What the Chinese government did was wrong. They knew about the flood and landslide,” he alleged.

“If we had received information beforehand, many lives and property could have been saved,” he said, suggesting that an advance warning could have allowed workers to evacuate.

Families of workers trapped inside flooded hydropower tunnels have questioned the speed of rescue operations, with relatives saying days have gone by with little to show.

The wife of an engineer trapped at Trishuli-3A said recently that six days had passed without any meaningful rescue effort. She said families had been shuttling between government offices and the Army Headquarters seeking updates.

Nepal flood killed 1127 people

The flash floods occurred on August 26 after a glacier collapse triggered massive torrents of water, mud and debris along the Nepal-Tibet border, causing extensive damage to settlements, roads, bridges and other vital infrastructure.

According to police, 1,127 people have died in Nepal so far, with more than 4,000 still missing. In neighbouring Tibet, Chinese authorities have reported 16 deaths and 546 missing persons.