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Nepal Flood Horror: 8 killed, 105 Indians missing as Tibet floodwater washes away villages; PM Balen Shah reacts

Eight dead, hundreds missing as flash flood in Bhote Koshi River sweeps Nepal's Nuwakot, Dhading, Rasuwa after water from Tibet. Nepal Police says 384 travelers missing including 105 Indians, 26 police personnel.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Aug 26, 2026, 05:03 PM IST

Nepal Flood Horror: 8 killed, 105 Indians missing as Tibet floodwater washes away villages; PM Balen Shah reacts
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At least eight people have died, and several others, including 105 Indians, remain missing as a flash flood in the Bhote Koshi River swept through Nepal's Nuwakot and Dhading districts.

The floodwater came from the Tibetan side of the border, causing extensive damage and washing away several villages in Nepal, according to Nepali media reports.

Citing Central Police Spokesperson Deputy Inspector General of Police Abinarayan Kafle, Nepal News reported that at least eight bodies have been recovered from Nuwakot and Dhading districts so far.

Several missing, including Indians and police personnel

According to the Nepal Tourism Board, at least 384 travellers, including 291 foreigners and 93 Nepali nationals, are reported missing from the flood-affected area. Among foreigners, 105 are Indian nationals, the officials said.

The official said that at least 26 Nepal Police personnel are still missing in Rasuwa district. The Armed Police Force also said that seven of its personnel are missing.

The Nepal Army has deployed helicopters and disaster response personnel to the affected area. "The work of collecting details of the damage is underway," it said in a statement.

Hydropower projects damaged, highways closed

A massive flood swept through Nepal's northern districts on Wednesday, damaging roads and power infrastructure as authorities scrambled to assess the scale of the destruction.

The Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) said at least six of its major hydropower and transmission facilities -- Rasuwagadhi, Chilime, Trishuli 3A, Trishuli 3B Hub 220 kV Substation, Trishuli Hydropower Station, and Devighat Hydropower Station-- have been damaged in the flood.

"The disaster has damaged the production, transmission, and distribution facilities of the Authority... resulting in disruption of electricity supply," it said. Several highways in Nepal have also been closed, authorities said.

PM convenes emergency meeting

Prime Minister Balendra Shah has meanwhile convened an emergency meeting of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority to take stock of the situation.

"Work has started to take necessary steps in coordination with the medical team, scouts, and Red Cross," Shah said in a social media post.

Monsoon rains from June to September regularly trigger deadly floods and landslides across South Asia. Scientists say climate change is increasing the frequency and intensity of extreme weather events in the region.

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