Nepal Flash Floods: Over 300 Indians missing, death toll raises to 162, says foreign minister Shishir Khanal

According to Nepal Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal, 160 people died in the Rasuwa region and thousands remain untraced. Nepal Police later said the death toll in the Bhotekoshi River flash flood had risen to 162.

Nepal Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal said on Thursday that nearly 300 Indian tourists were among thousands reported missing after flash floods swept through parts of the Nepal-Tibet border. The floods, which hit on Wednesday, caused widespread damage across three districts in Nepal.

According to Khanal, 160 people died in the Rasuwa region and thousands remain untraced. Nepal Police later said the death toll in the Bhotekoshi River flash flood had risen to 162.

"Thousands of families have lost homes and are missing as of now. We are still trying to ascertain the full extent of the disaster," Khanal was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

What caused flood in Nepal?

The flash floods occurred after an avalanche blocked the Lhende tributary of the Bhotekoshi. The floodwaters first struck Timure, near the Nepal-China border at Rasuwagadhi.

On Wednesday, reports indicated that at least 133 Indians and 37 NRIs were among nearly 500 people missing. At least 50 of those Indians were pilgrims undertaking the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra.

Indian embassy in Nepal issues helpline number

The Indian Embassy in Nepal is monitoring the situation and issued helpline numbers, +977 985 131 6807 and +977 970 910 7500, for those who need help. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also held a telephonic conversation with his Nepali counterpart Balen Shah, assuring that New Delhi would provide all the possible assistance to Kathmandu.

In a separate X post, the embassy said it has been coordinating with concerned authorities of the Nepal government for prompt rescue and relief of affected Indian nationals, and that efforts are being scaled up in coordination with Nepal.

"Thank you Hon. EAM @DrSJaishankar and the Government of India for the generous humanitarian aid and critical medical supplies extended to support our flood relief operations. India’s swift response reflects the strength of our bilateral partnership and mutual solidarity in this difficult hour," Khanal said in a post on X earlier, while thanking India for its help.

The Nepal Tourism Board has also issued helpline numbers, including toll-free emergency number 1234, hotline number 1144, and Tourist Police number 9851289445. The Embassy of India in Beijing has issued a helpline number, 0086 185 1428 4905, which can be contacted via WhatsApp.

While the situation remains critical, authorities have issued an alert for Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, the three states that share a border with Nepal. Officials said they are continuously monitoring the situation and that the next 24 hours will be crucial.