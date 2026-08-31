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Nepal flash floods: Death toll crosses 900, over 4,200 people still missing

In the latest update, Nepal’s deadly flash floods have killed more than 900 people, while over 4,200 remain missing. Here's what Nepal PM Balen Shah said on the current situation.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Aug 31, 2026, 11:42 AM IST

Nepal flash floods: Death toll crosses 900, over 4,200 people still missing
Nepal floods leave thousands missing; rescue continues. (Screengrab from viral clip)
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    Amid the ongoing search and rescue operation, the death toll in the devastating Nepal flash floods has crossed the 900 mark from 788, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA)'s data on Monday. According to the latest data, over 4,200 people are still missing, while 10,451 people have been rescued so far.

    Chitwan records highest number of casualties

    As per the latest data, the highest number of bodies have again been recovered from Chitwan, where 272 casualties have been recorded so far, including human body remains. 207 bodies have been recovered so far from Nawalparasi (East), followed by Nawalparasi (West) with 151, Nuwakot with 95, Gorkha with 62, Dhading with 55, Tanahun with 37 and Rasuwa with 24.

    These fatalities include 25 Nepal Police personnel, 45 Nepal Army personnel, 13 Armed Police Force personnel, 15 Customs Office personnel, and three Immigration Office personnel.

    Over 2,400 missing in Rasuwa and Nuwakot

    A total of 865 people are still missing from Rasuwa, and Nuwakot has reported 1,548 missing persons. Over 900 people are reported missing from hydropower projects. Meanwhile, 15 people, including seven Chinese and seven Indian nationals, were rescued from a hydropower site on Sunday.

    According to media reports, a total of 411 flights have been conducted so far as part of rescue and relief operations. Helicopters have also been used for dispatching relief materials.

    For the ongoing search and rescue operations, around 20,000 security personnel are at work. Over 3,000 people have been rescued by aircrew so far, which includes 236 foreign nationals.

    PM Balen Shah calls floods an ‘unimaginable’ disaster

    In a late-night post on Sunday, Nepal PM Balen Shah said that the Himalayan country is facing an 'unimaginable and heartbreaking disaster'. ''Our country has been facing an unimaginable and heartbreaking natural disaster. The devastating floods in the Bhote Koshi River in Rasuwa have made it extremely difficult to collect a complete account of the loss of life, property, and infrastructure. Although this task remains challenging due to adverse weather, difficult terrain, and ongoing risks, we are moving forward with determination to protect the lives of the citizens,'' the Nepal PM said.

    (With inputs from ANI)

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