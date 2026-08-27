Nepal Flash Floods: 160 killed, 133 Indians missing after ice-mud wall collapse

The floods spread from Rasuwa and Dhading to Nuwakot, Chitwan and Nawalparasi East, among other districts. Rescue teams have been pressed into service as the search for missing persons continues.

A massive wall of ice, mud and rock collapsed into a Himalayan river at the Nepal-China border near Tibet on Wednesday morning, triggering catastrophic floods that submerged roads, bridges, houses and hydropower projects across at least six districts, leaving 160 people dead and at least 750 others missing.

The flash flood hit the Bhote Koshi River after a sudden rise in water levels near the Nepal-Tibet border. Nepal officials said the flooding was reported soon after an earthquake hit the Tibet region, raising suspicion that a glacial outburst may have caused the disaster.

The floods spread from Rasuwa and Dhading to Nuwakot, Chitwan and Nawalparasi East, among other districts. Rescue teams have been pressed into service as the search for missing persons continues.

Nepal floods: 133 Indians missing

Indians accounted for the largest number of missing foreigners - 133 Indians and 37 NRIs - most of them Kailash Mansarovar Yatra pilgrims. At least 37 of them were travelling with a single tour operator from Tamil Nadu, officials said. The death toll is expected to rise as the disaster is still unfolding.

Several states including Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Uttar Pradesh have launched helplines to assist affected residents and their families. The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu too has shared emergency numbers and is in coordination with Nepalese authorities for rescue and relief measures.

On the Chinese side, state broadcaster CGTN reported three fatalities and 265 people missing after a mudslide struck a border hub in Tibet.

What triggered flood in Nepal?

Officials at the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology in Nepal said that an ice avalanche and the subsequent formation and bursting of a debris lake may have triggered the sudden flood in the Bhotekoshi River in Rasuwa, according to the Kathmandu Post.

In a translated post on X, Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) said, "An initial study based on the analysis of satellite images by Planet Labs indicates that a glacier-inclusive flood occurred in the Lhende River due to a snow-rock landslide that took place on the Nepal-China border approximately 20 kilometres northeast of the Nepal-China Rasuwagadhi border crossing."

PM Modi speaks with Nepal's PM Balen Shah

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Nepal PM Balendra Shah and assured him of all possible humanitarian assistance. India has also sent an initial tranche of relief supplies to Nepal.

Shah later thanked PM Modi for his “warm words of solidarity" and offer of assistance, saying Nepal “profoundly value[s]" the enduring friendship between the two countries.

China has also stepped up rescue operations, with President Xi Jinping ordering an all-out effort to search for those missing and evacuate people at risk.