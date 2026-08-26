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Nepal Flash Flood: Kailash Mansarovar Yatra hit as nearly 400 pilgrims out of contact in Rasuwagadhi

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Nepal Flash Flood: Kailash Mansarovar Yatra hit as nearly 400 pilgrims out of contact in Rasuwagadhi

Bhote Koshi flash flood from Tibet hits Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, nearly 400 pilgrims out of contact in Rasuwagadhi. Nepal Tourism Board says 384 missing - 291 foreigners, 93 Nepalis, 105+ Indians.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Aug 26, 2026, 08:59 PM IST

Nepal Flash Flood: Kailash Mansarovar Yatra hit as nearly 400 pilgrims out of contact in Rasuwagadhi
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The devastating flash flood that hit Nepal's Bhote Koshi River, originating in Tibet, has today directly impacted the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, with nearly 400 Kailash-bound pilgrims out of contact in the Rasuwagadhi border area.

There is no formal order from the Government of Nepal or the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) cancelling the Yatra yet. However, tour operators in Kathmandu have confirmed that all departures for the next 48-72 hours have been stopped for safety reasons.

According to preliminary data released by the Nepal Tourism Board (NTB) this evening, 384 travellers have been reported missing or out of contact, including 291 foreign nationals and 93 Nepali nationals. They were scheduled to cross into Tibet on Wednesday for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.

Sadhguru says 77 pilgrims swept at Gyirong centre

Meanwhile, Sadhguru said at least 77 pilgrims from one of his groups travelling to Kailash Mansarovar were at an immigration centre in Tibet's Gyirong when a massive flash flood swept away the building and everything around it. A video showing a wall of mud and water engulfing the building was also captured on camera.

The flood struck between 8:30 and 9:15 am, washing away the Nepal-China Miteri Bridge and cutting off roads and communication along the key pilgrimage route.

MEA yatra via Lipulekh, Nathu La continues

The MEA-organised Yatra via Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand and Nathu La in Sikkim -- with 10 batches of 50 pilgrims each from June to August 2026 -- is continuing as scheduled. These routes do not pass through Nepal.

The Rasuwagadhi-Kerung route, the cheapest and most popular private route, is completely blocked. The Miteri Bridge has collapsed, roads in Rasuwa have been damaged and fibre and mobile networks are down. Nearly 384 pilgrims, including more than 105 Indians, who were at the border to cross into Tibet today are out of contact, according to the Nepal Tourism Board.

The affected route is Nepal's oldest trade and pilgrimage route to Tibet via Rasuwagadhi. The flood has washed away the Miteri Bridge connecting Nepal and China, damaged more than six bridges over the Trishuli River, blocked the Prithvi Highway to Chitwan and Pokhara, and disrupted fibre and mobile networks in Rasuwa.

The Trekking Agencies' Association of Nepal (TAAN) has urged Nepal's Foreign Ministry and the Chinese Embassy to open alternative crossings at Tatopani, Korola and Hilsa for pilgrims and simplify visa clearances.

This year, Nepal was expected to host at least 25,000 Indian pilgrims for Kailash Mansarovar after the Yatra resumed following a five-year gap. Officials said there were no confirmed reports of injuries among the pilgrims and that the loss of contact was due to the collapse of communication networks. Verification is underway through Tourist Police, government agencies and security forces.

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