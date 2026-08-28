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Nepal Flash Flood: Death toll nears 400, overflowing lake raises fresh fears; 290 Indian nationals missing

Villages have been completely erased from the map after a wall of icy water, silt and wreckage crashed through, collapsing residential buildings, bridges and highways.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Aug 28, 2026, 07:12 AM IST

Nepal Flash Flood: Death toll nears 400, overflowing lake raises fresh fears; 290 Indian nationals missing
Flash flood ravages Nepal’s Nuwakot (Photo/ANI)
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The scale of the disaster grew on Thursday as the death count reached 392, while rescue crews trudged through thick mud looking for over 1,400 people still unaccounted for along the Nepal-Tibet border following severe flash floods and landslides.

Villages have been completely erased from the map after a wall of icy water, silt and wreckage crashed through, collapsing residential buildings, bridges and highways.

Authorities are now in a race against time to find survivors and measure the devastation, even as scientists flag the risk of more flooding. Foreign nationals form a big chunk of the missing — including hikers in Nepal and Indian pilgrims bound for Mount Kailash, considered sacred in Hinduism.

Death toll raises, rescue operation continues 

According to Nepali police, 389 bodies have been pulled out so far, while Chinese officials confirmed three deaths and 558 people missing in Tibet. Nepal’s disaster management authority said 910 people are still untraced, with at least 517 of them foreigners.

Beijing reported that 558 people are missing on its side of the border, including 260 foreign nationals, which takes the total number of missing across both countries to 1,468.

290 Indian nationals missing

Foreigners who are missing are mostly Indians — many of them pilgrims who were on the Kailash Mansarovar yatra in Tibet.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said 84 Indians have been rescued so far, but 290 are still not reachable. Efforts are on to locate them and bring them to safety, the ministry added.

Villages have been completely erased from the map after a wall of icy water, silt and wreckage crashed through, collapsing residential buildings, bridges and highways.

Nepal deploys 13,295 security personnel for search and rescue opetaion 

As many as 13,295 security personnel have been deployed for search, rescue and relief operations, including 7,250 Nepal Police personnel, 4,200 Nepal Army personnel and 1,845 Armed Police Force Nepal personnel.

Fifteen helicopters, including six from the Nepal Army and nine from the private sector, are involved in the rescue operation.

The NDRRMA said 1,976 people have been rescued through helicopter operations, with the report's search and rescue section listing the same figure as the total rescued.

The Government of Nepal has dispatched NPR 25 million in cash for relief, including NPR 10 million each for Rasuwa and Nuwakot and NPR 5 million for Dhading.

Meanwhile, Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) on Thursday established an Emergency Control Room (ECR) to coordinate assistance for foreign nationals affected by the devastating Bhotekoshi flash floods in Rasuwa district, which have caused massive loss of life, extensive infrastructure damage and reports of missing persons.

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