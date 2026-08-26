Nepal Flash Flood: 55 killed, 133 Indians among nearly 400 missing; IAF on standby, all 36 Gandak Gates opened

55 dead, 133 Indians among nearly 400 missing as flash flood hits Nepal's Rasuwa near Tibet. Homes, bridges, hydropower washed away. IAF C-17, C-130 on standby with relief, NDRF on alert.

At least 133 Indians are among the nearly 400 persons missing with at least 55 deaths confirmed after massive flash floods swept through Nepal's northern Rasuwa district near the Tibet border on Wednesday, washing away homes, vehicles, bridges and infrastructure project sites.

The disaster has also triggered an alert in Bihar, which shares a border with Nepal, as floodwaters continue to move downstream.

IAF, NDRF on standby for Nepal mission

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is fully prepared to undertake any relief and rescue mission in Nepal, Ministry of Defence sources said on Wednesday, as India readies relief supplies for the neighbouring country after devastating flash floods.

India is preparing to send relief material as soon as possible. IAF's C-17 and C-130 aircraft with relief material, medicines and earth-moving equipment have been put on standby to head to Nepal, they said.

A C-130 aircraft will leave for Nepal today, while a C-17 aircraft will depart tomorrow afternoon as part of the relief mission, sources said. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has also been put on standby for any relief and rescue mission in the neighbouring country.

Massive damage in Nuwakot, Dhading

The flash flood, triggered by floodwaters from the Tibetan side of the border, caused extensive damage in Nepal's Nuwakot and Dhading districts.

Several villages, settlements, roads, bridges were washed away. Hydro power projects and other infrastructure have also been damaged, with rescue and assessment operations underway. The Nepal Army has deployed helicopters and disaster response personnel to the affected area.

According to Nepal Tourism Board, 384 travellers, including 291 foreign nationals and 93 Nepali nationals, are reported missing. Among foreigners, 105 are Indian nationals and 37 NRIs. The Indian Embassy in Nepal has issued emergency numbers for assistance.

All 36 sluice gates of Gandak Barrage opened

All 36 sluice gates of Gandak barrage have been opened as the water level in the Narayani river has risen triggered by incessant rainfall.

The flow of water of 300,000 cusecs per second in Gandak Barrage is considered as an indicator of danger. The water level was measured at 365,000 cusecs per second just sometime earlier.

According to Chief District Officer Arun Pokharel, all 36 sluice gates have been opened as the river reached a dangerous level. The water level is estimated to rise further. Liaison Officer Kashinath Harijan said the level was measured at 321,000 cusecs at 6 AM this morning