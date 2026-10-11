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Nepal Flash Flood: 35 houses, bridges swept away in Gorkha after Budhi Gandaki river level rises

Flash flood in Nepal's Gorkha sweeps away 35 houses and bridges, damages hydropower project after Budhi Gandaki river level rises to 8.43 metres; Nepal Army rescues 6 people, no casualties reported so far.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 11, 2026, 03:13 PM IST

Nepal Flash Flood: 35 houses, bridges swept away in Gorkha after Budhi Gandaki river level rises
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More than 35 houses and bridges were swept away and a hydropower project was damaged in a flash flood in Nepal's Gorkha on Sunday, months after thousands were killed in a similar disaster in the Himalayan country.

The flash flood occurred in the Chumnubri village in Gorkha district after the water level increased in Budhi Gandaki, a tributary of the Trishuli River.

River turns black, rises above danger mark

Videos posted on social media showed the river turning completely black and grey and flowing with thick mud and debris.

The water level increased from 3.66 metres at 6:30 AM to 8.43 metres at 8:40 AM, well above the danger mark of 5 metres, Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) said.

The water level increased by over two metres within 10 minutes between 8:30 AM and 8:40 AM, it said.

"Since the flood also washed away the measurement center, including the bridge, further details could not be obtained," the NDRRMA said in a press release at 11:50 am.

Not caused by rain, satellite images show blockage

The agency also said that the flood was not caused by rain.

"Based on preliminary information and observation of satellite images, it is estimated that the river may have been blocked and then breached, causing a sudden flood. Detailed technical analysis of the actual cause of the incident is ongoing," it said.

No casualties have been reported so far, an officer said.

Army deployed, 6 airlifted to safety

Residents of the coastal and lower coastal areas of the river have been requested to stay in a safe place and away from the river bank and at-risk settlements till Sunday evening.

Nepal Army has been deployed by air and land to carry out search and rescue operations. The teams conducted aerial reconnaissance and ground assessments and airlifted six people to safety from Jagat.

Nepal is still reeling from August's devastating flash floods originating near the Nepal-Tibet border that killed at least 1,453 people and left more than 5,000 missing.

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